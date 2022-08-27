One of 18 Bentley Batur coupes finds Singapore buyer

One unit of Bentley's Mulliner Batur coupe is bound for Singapore in 2024 and can cost up to $8 million if put on the road.

Bentley says the Batur "shows direction" for its battery-powered cars in the future.

Limited to just 18 units and all reserved, the Batur is the most powerful Bentley in history, with 1,000Nm and more than 740hp from its W12 engine. Cabin trim options include titanium and 3D-printed 18K gold.

The car will have electronic limited slip differential, four-wheel steering and a 48-volt electric active anti-roll bars.

Polestar to supply batteries to Swedish boatmaker Electric carmaker

Polestar will supply battery and charging systems to electric boatmaker Candela.

The deal between the two Swedish companies will enable Candela to scale up production and bring mass-market electric boats one step closer to reality.

By combining Polestar's batteries with Candela's electric hydrofoil technology, both companies aim to propel the growth of sustainable electric mobility.

Most powerful Aston Martin Vantage convertible

Aston Martin will produce 249 units of its new V12 Vantage Roadster and all have already been booked.

The first Vantage Roadster to feature a 5.2-litre V12 twin-turbo engine, it will have 700hp and 753Nm at its disposal, making it the most powerful open-top Vantage ever. With wide-track suspension and an aerodynamic package generating up to 216kg of downforce, the car can exceed 320kmh and clock the century sprint in just over 3.5 seconds. Deliveries will begin in the fourth quarter.

Going 480kmh in a topless car

Hennessey Special Vehicles has unveiled a 1,817bhp Roadster. The new Venom F5 Roadster follows last year's sold-out Venom F5 Coupe.

Both rear-wheel sports cars are powered by a 6.6-litre twin-turbo V8 and engineered to exceed 480kmh.

Priced at US$3 million (S$4.2 million), the Roadster has a limited production of 30 units.

McLaren makes track car from gaming concept

McLaren's first, track-only concept from the virtual gaming world will now be produced. The Solus GT is limited to just 25 units and all are sold. The single-seat, closed-cockpit design with jet aircraft-style sliding canopy has a unique monocoque chassis with motorsport-derived powertrain.

It is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 paired with a seven-speed sequential gearbox. The car weighs less than 1,000kg and has more than 1,200kg of downforce.

The V10 revs to more than 10,000rpm and produces in excess of 840hp and 650Nm, sending the car to 100kmh in 2.5 seconds and a top speed of more than 320kmh. The first cars will be delivered next year.

New Honda Freed from under $160,000

Kah Motor, the Honda distributor for Singapore, is now taking bookings for the new Freed compact seven-seater. The made-in-Japan model comes in two variants - a basic S7 and spruced up E7.

Both have dual motorised sliding doors and are powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine making 131hp and 155Nm of torque, with a claimed fuel economy of 5.9 litres/100km.

The Freed S7 and E7 are priced at $154,999 and $156,999 respectively. The prices are valid till Sept 7.

Fastest drift by an electric car

Premium electric carmaker Zeekr's 001 has broken two Guinness World Records - less than a year since the brand started delivering vehicles to customers in China.

The 001 has claimed titles for the fastest drift achieved by an electric car (207.996kmh) and the fastest electric car slalom (49.05 seconds).

The twin-motor car has up to 7,680Nm of torque and goes from 0 to 100kmh in 3.8 seconds.

Fastest Golf in the Ring

Volkswagen's Golf R "20 Years" has shaved its lap time on the legendary Nurburgring-Nordschleife circuit by four seconds, compared with the current Golf R.

The anniversary car with all-wheel-drive, optimised driving dynamics and a standard output of 333hp lapped the 20.8km track in 7:47.31 minutes, making it the fastest Golf in the circuit.