Refreshed X3, X4 arrive

BMW's facelifted X3 and X4 have landed.

Both cars sport minor cosmetic tweaks, an updated infotainment system and a 48-volt mild hybrid system.

A new X3 xDrive30e plug-in hybrid - with an electric range of up to 50km - joins the range, too. Prices start at $279,888 for the X3 and $309,888 for the X4.

Tesla video-games-on-the-move feature probed

The United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into a new feature in Tesla cars which allows drivers to play video games on a large touchscreen while the vehicles are moving, according to The New York Times.

The video game feature was included in a software update that Tesla released over the summer. Experts were concerned that the games could pose a safety risk by distracting drivers. News of the safety agency's inquiry was first reported by Bloomberg.

Tesla has offered video games on its touchscreens - which dominate the dashboards of its cars and are used to control many aspects of the vehicles - for several years.

But the original set of games could be played only while the car was in park mode.

An over-the-air update this summer added Solitaire and two other games that can be played by a driver or a passenger in full view of the driver, raising questions about safety and the potential for distracting drivers.

Mazda makes first hybrid with Toyota

Mazda will launch its first full hybrid next year. The Mazda 2 Hybrid is a collaboration with Toyota and is based on the Yaris.

The car is powered by a 1,490cc 93hp three-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 59kW electric motor for a total system power of 116hp. It accelerates from 0-100kmh in 9.7 seconds and has a claimed efficiency of 3.3 litres/100km.

Like Toyota hybrids, the Mazda 2 Hybrid runs in electric mode when moving off. There is no word on whether the car will be available in Singapore.

Astra wagon to have 222hp as plug-in hybrid

Opel's new Astra Tourer will be available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain from launch.

The compact station wagon offers up to 1,634 litres of stowage when its seats are collapsed.

It features the brand's new Vizor face, highly digital cockpit and certified ergonomic seats.

The eight-speed automatic plug-in hybrid variant packs 222hp.

Petrol and diesel variants are also available, with outputs between 108hp and 128hp. The Astra wagon and the Astra hatch could arrive in Singapore by end-2022.

Over-the-air boost for Polestar 2

Polestar has released a software upgrade for the Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor in selected European markets. The upgrade adds 50kW and 20Nm to the already high-output powertrain for a total of 350kW and 680Nm - improving 0-100kmh timing to 4.4 seconds.

The additional power and torque are also available as a boost between 70kmh and 130kmh, resulting in even more rapid acceleration in the mid-range. Accelerating from 80kmh to 120kmh takes just 2.2 seconds - half a second quicker than in the standard car.