Fast Lane: $50m Pagani bound for S’pore; Nio ET7 covers 1,044km on one charge

Mercedes supercar hits 100kmh in 3.2 seconds, top speed of 312kmh
The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Coupe will be arriving in Singapore in the second half of 2024. The sports car, which competes with the Porsche 911, is powered by a 4-litre bi-turbo V8 producing 577hp and 800Nm of torque.
It sprints to 100kmh in 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 312kmh. It is equipped with variable all-wheel drive, active air suspension with semi-active roll stabilisation, rear-axle steering and active aerodynamics. Based on prices in Britain, it could cost more than $1 million in Singapore.
Hyundai signs MOU with Abu Dhabi investment firm
Hyundai Motor and Mubadala Investment, an Abu Dhabi-based global sovereign investor, have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly explore potential business opportunities and synergies for future mobility and technologies.
The agreement will allow both parties to invest and share expertise, leveraging the advantages of Mubadala’s investments and Hyundai Motor’s expertise in various fields, including green steel production, green aluminium production and recycling, as well as advanced air mobility and infrastructure for electric vehicles.
Electric Nissan completes pole-to-pole expedition
Husband-and-wife adventurers Chris and Julie Ramsey from Aberdeen, Scotland, have completed their all-electric journey to the South Pole in Antarctica.
Their 10-month, 30,000km adventure that started on the frozen Arctic Sea at the 1823 Magnetic North Pole was completed in an electric all-wheel-drive Nissan Ariya. The car was modified merely to accommodate 39-inch BF Goodrich tyres.
The couple had previously completed a 10,000km Mongol Rally in an electric Nissan Leaf.
Nio goes the distance with lightweight battery
Mr William Li, founder and head of Chinese electric car brand Nio, drove a Nio ET7 with a 150kWh battery from Shanghai to Xiamen – clocking 1,044km and averaging 75kmh – without stopping to recharge.
He completed the 14-hour journey with 3 per cent charge remaining. The car uses a battery with cell energy density of up to 360Wh/kg – the highest for a mass-produced battery.
The battery weighs 575kg – almost 20 per cent lighter than a 100kWh conventional lithium-ion battery.
McLaren unveils everyday supercar
McLaren has unveiled the new GTS, which promises supercar performance with daily usability and comfort.
It is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 making 626hp to propel the 1,520kg two-seater to 100kmh in 3.2 seconds. Its roof panel is made of recycled carbon-fibre; and it has adaptive suspension, carbon-ceramic brakes and unique wheels.
Its vehicle-lift system (for parking near kerbs) is twice as quick as the system in the McLaren GT. The GTS is expected to arrive here in the second half of 2024.
First Honda electric car to be made in Thailand
Honda Motor has begun production of electric vehicles (EVs) in Thailand that it will start selling in the country in the first quarter of 2024, Nikkei Asia reported.
Honda is the first Japanese company to produce passenger EVs in Thailand, although Toyota Motor also produces a small quantity of commercial EVs.
Production of Honda’s eN1 crossover began last week on a line set up at a plant in Prachinburi province in eastern Thailand. Other electric cars which are already on sale in Thailand include the Nissan Leaf and Toyota bZ4X.
Honda has no immediate plans to introduce the eN1 in Singapore. The introduction of the bZ4X has also been postponed indefinitely.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 fleet completes 3,197km drive to Vietnam
Five Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric cars have completed a 3,197km drive from Singapore to Vietnam. Consuming between 16.8kWh/100km and 17.7kWh/100km, the fleet of cars called at 14 DC charging stops with charging speeds of 50kW to 180kW. The charging time for each car per stop was around 35 minutes.
Exotic Bentley expected here in late 2024
An exotic and powerful Bentley Batur – one of only 18 produced – is bound for Singapore some time in the fourth quarter of 2024. Priced at over £1.6 million (S$2.69 million), the car may not be put on the road, but kept as a collectible in an air-conditioned display.
But if it were to be registered for road use here, it should cost around $12 million (before certificate of entitlement and options).
Powered by a 730hp, 1,000Nm 6-litre bi-turbo W12 engine driving all four wheels, the Batur catapults to 100kmh in 3.5 seconds and onto a top speed of 332kmh. It is the most powerful and most expensive production car Bentley has ever built.
Rare open-top Pagani bound for Singapore
Pagani Automobili has unveiled its new Imola Roadster. Production is limited to just eight units. Pagani says the open-top’s bold lines are inspired by the track-only Huayra R. The car weighs only 1,260kg, and is powered by a 6-litre V12 making 850hp at 5,600rpm and 1,100Nm of torque from 3,600rpm.
One unit has already been booked by a collector in Singapore and is expected to land in the second half of 2024. If registered for road use, the car could cost some $50 million here.