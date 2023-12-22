Fast Lane: $50m Pagani bound for S’pore; Nio ET7 covers 1,044km on one charge

Mercedes supercar hits 100kmh in 3.2 seconds, top speed of 312kmh

The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Coupe will be arriving in Singapore in the second half of 2024. The sports car, which competes with the Porsche 911, is powered by a 4-litre bi-turbo V8 producing 577hp and 800Nm of torque.

It sprints to 100kmh in 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 312kmh. It is equipped with variable all-wheel drive, active air suspension with semi-active roll stabilisation, rear-axle steering and active aerodynamics. Based on prices in Britain, it could cost more than $1 million in Singapore.

Hyundai signs MOU with Abu Dhabi investment firm

Hyundai Motor and Mubadala Investment, an Abu Dhabi-based global sovereign investor, have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly explore potential business opportunities and synergies for future mobility and technologies.

The agreement will allow both parties to invest and share expertise, leveraging the advantages of Mubadala’s investments and Hyundai Motor’s expertise in various fields, including green steel production, green aluminium production and recycling, as well as advanced air mobility and infrastructure for electric vehicles.

Electric Nissan completes pole-to-pole expedition