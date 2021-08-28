Kia announces European variant of new Sportage

For the first time, Kia will make a European variant of its popular Sportage sport utility vehicle. Singapore is expected to get this variant, although no arrival date has been confirmed.

To be unveiled next month, the new Sportage (above) will be significantly bigger than its predecessor. Sketches of the fifth-generation car reveal a coupe-like stance.

Kia says the car will offer "state of the art" connectivity, responsive and efficient powertrains and the latest safety and driving-assistance programs. It is also expected to have more dynamic ride and handling characteristics.

Upgrades for Porsche Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo

Porsche's Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo will be updated next month.

Changes include the addition of Android Auto to the car's infotainment system, an option which allows the car to be parked via smartphone (without a driver behind the wheel). Personalised colour choices can also be delivered.

In Normal and Range modes, the front motor is almost completely decoupled to increase range. And no drive is transmitted to either axle when the car is coasting or at a standstill. Another highlight is Porsche Destination Charging. With this exclusive service, customers can charge their electric Porsche models free of charge at various popular destinations.

About 20,000 Taycans were delivered worldwide in the first half of 2021 - almost matching 2020's full-year volume - and on a par with sales of Porsche's iconic 911 sports car.

Range Rover dresses up its fastest SUV

Range Rover's most powerful and fastest sport utility vehicle has been spruced up to look the part. The Sport SVR Ultimate edition, done up by Range Rover's special vehicle branch, comes in new colours.

It also gets a contrast roof, a body-coloured carbon-fibre vented bonnet, gloss black 22-inch forged alloy wheels and black brake calipers.

Inside, chrome SV Bespoke B-pillar badges, illuminated Ultimate edition treadplates, and black anodised metal gearshift paddles can be found.

The car hits 100kmh in 4.5 seconds.

More powerful electric SUV from Skoda

Skoda's electric Enyaq iV, an electric crossover which could arrive here next year, has been given a power boost. With two motors producing 195kW and 425Nm of torque, the variant is the most powerful in the range.

Its 82kWh battery promises a range of 485km. The all-wheel-drive will hit 100kmh in 6.9 seconds.

Plugged into a 125kW DC rapid charger, it will attain 80 per cent charge in just 38 minutes. A charge from empty to full will take 13 hours from a domestic wallbox with an output of 7.2kW.

Charging benefits with Audi e-tron cars sold by Premium

Audi, in partnership with its authorised agent Premium Automobiles, has launched two new high-speed charging facilities for its electric vehicles in Singapore.

Located at Audi Centre Singapore (281 Alexandra Road) and Audi Service Centre (55 Ubi Road 1), the charging facilities are among the fastest here.

From now till the end of the year, high-speed DC charge of up to two hours (or fully charging up an Audi e-tron) and car wash services at either facility are complimentary.

All e-tron models from Premium Automobiles come with an integrated charging solution offered in collaboration with SP Group. This includes the installation of an AC charger where possible, and up to 18 months of free charging, which can be utilised at all SP Group public charging networks.

Komoco teams up with ITE to offer electrification courses

Hyundai agent Komoco has partnered the Institute of Technical Education College West to nurture young talent for the automotive engineering sector.

The school has developed a series of micro learning courses on sustainable land transport systems, which focus on an electrified range of vehicles.

By the end of the year, Komoco expects more than 80 of its employees to have signed up for the courses.