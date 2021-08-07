Honda Civic with five-year unlimited mileage warranty

Honda's 11th-generation Civic is here.

The mid-sized sedan is 16mm longer and 3mm wider than its predecessor and boasts a wheelbase which is 35mm longer.

It is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine paired with a continuously variable transmission. It has a claimed fuel consumption of 6.4 litres/100km and comes with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty offered by agent Kah Motor.

There is a 7-inch LCD instrument display, a 9-inch HD infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, as well as a wireless phone charger.

The car is priced at $124,999 after discounts.

BMW's electric i4 M50 is safety car for bike race

BMW's upcoming 400kW i4 M50, an electric car, will be a safety car for MotoE, the electric equivalent of MotoGP. It will debut at the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup at the Motorcycle Grand Prix of Austria on Aug 15.

It replaces the BMW i8 safety car, which has previously led the field in the electric motorcycle series, which takes place on the support programme for MotoGP.

The twin-motor i4 M50 is the first M electric car.

It hits 100kmh in 3.9 seconds and boasts specially engineered driving sounds.

Tesla pop-up at Raffles City draws crowds

Tesla opened a pop-up showroom at Raffles City on July 30.

Spanning 143 sq m and featuring the Model 3 (the only model available here), it is located at Level 1 of the mall.

It attracted a sizeable crowd and a long queue could be seen outside on July 31.

New York motor show canned

The 2021 New York International Automobile Show has been called off, reported Agence France-Presse. Organisers cited an uptick in Covid-19 cases and new government measures to curb the outbreak.

Scheduled to take place from Aug 20 to 29, the show was to be one of the first major trade events at the Javits Center in the city. The 121-year-old event is usually held in the spring and was pushed back because of the pandemic.

Audi RS3 sets new Nurburgring record

Audi's RS3 Saloon has clocked 7min 40.748sec on the Nurburgring Nordschleife - a new record in the compact segment.

Equipped with Audi's first torque splitter, semi-slicks and RS sport suspension, the car was driven by Audi Sport racing and development driver Frank Stippler.

The feat was achieved in June and dethroned the Renault Megane RS Trophy R, the previous record holder.

VW jumps on SUV-coupe bandwagon

The Taigo is the Volkswagen's first SUV-coupe. The front-wheel-drive five-seat compact offers raised seating positions, high connectivity and options for semi-autonomous driving. It comes with full LED headlights, an all-digital cockpit and the latest-generation infotainment system.

The car measures at just under 4.26m, making it suitable for city driving. There is, however, no word on when, or if, the car will come here.

The SUV-coupe sub-genre was pioneered by BMW with the X6 in 2008 and has been followed by Audi and Mercedes-Benz.