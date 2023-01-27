Fast Lane: 3.4-second M3, rear-wheel Polestar 2, 75th-anniversary Porsche

BMW M3 CS breaches 300kmh top speed
BMW has pushed the M3 envelope farther with the new M3 CS. The special edition car with a retuned chassis is powered by a turbocharged 3-litre inline-six making 550hp – 40hp more than the M3 Competition.
The car hits 100kmh in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 301kmh (versus 3.9 seconds and 279kmh by the previous M3 CS). It features carbon fibre-reinforced plastic components and exclusive design elements, and is fitted with an eight-speed automatic transmission and an adaptive all-wheel drive.
Polestar 2 now with rear-wheel drive
The Polestar 2 has been upgraded with new motors, a refined ride and rear-wheel drive for single-motor versions. It also promises quicker charging and a longer range (now up to 635km), with its overall carbon impact reduced by 1.1 tonnes.
Additional standard issue onboard features include a wireless phone charger, driving assistance and active safety aids.
Hyundai spruces up Palisade
Hyundai has facelifted its Palisade, the biggest multi-seater in its range. The car sports a redesigned exterior and interior, with SUV-ish accents and hints of electrification.
It now gets a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, 12.3-inch Infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Head-up display is now slightly larger at 2.6 inches. The revised Palisade also packs new driving aids such as remote parking and adaptive cruise control.
New gadgets for old Porsches
You can now equip older Porsche cars with new infotainment sets. Plug-and-play Porsche Classic Communication Management and Porsche Classic Communication Management Plus are now available for the sixth-generation 911, earlier Boxster and Cayman models as well as the first-generation Cayenne.
The retrofitted devices enable the use of Apple CarPlay (from iPhone 5 onwards) and Android Auto for media playback, navigation and making phone calls.
Porsche Vision 357 looks to the past
Porsche is marking its 75th anniversary in 2023 with the Porsche Vision 357. Said to be inspired by the 356, Porsche’s first production model, the Vision 357 is “an attempt to coherently combine the past, present and future”.
The proportions are reminiscent of the historical model, while the platform is based on the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, with 493hp available from a naturally aspirated 4-litre six-cylinder midship Boxer engine designed to run on e-fuels (fuels produced by renewable electricity).