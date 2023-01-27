Fast Lane: 3.4-second M3, rear-wheel Polestar 2, 75th-anniversary Porsche

BMW M3 CS breaches 300kmh top speed

BMW has pushed the M3 envelope farther with the new M3 CS. The special edition car with a retuned chassis is powered by a turbocharged 3-litre inline-six making 550hp – 40hp more than the M3 Competition.

The car hits 100kmh in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 301kmh (versus 3.9 seconds and 279kmh by the previous M3 CS). It features carbon fibre-reinforced plastic components and exclusive design elements, and is fitted with an eight-speed automatic transmission and an adaptive all-wheel drive.

Polestar 2 now with rear-wheel drive

The Polestar 2 has been upgraded with new motors, a refined ride and rear-wheel drive for single-motor versions. It also promises quicker charging and a longer range (now up to 635km), with its overall carbon impact reduced by 1.1 tonnes.

Additional standard issue onboard features include a wireless phone charger, driving assistance and active safety aids.

Hyundai spruces up Palisade