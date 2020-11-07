Volkswagen Golf R clocks a century sprint of 4.7 seconds

A VW which outguns a Porsche Cayman? Behold the new Volkswagen Golf R, with 320hp driving all four wheels and catapulting the sizzling hatch to 100kmh in 4.7 seconds.

Torque vectoring and an active rear differential keep the quickest VW on course around fast bends. With 420Nm to its name, the Golf R even comes with a performance pack which allows it to drift.

sgCarMart used-car warranty packages from $200

Singapore Press Holdings-owned car portal sgCarMart has launched a used-car warranty programme underwritten by insurer Tokio Marine.

Under the programme, a vehicle undergoes a thorough inspection and test-drive to ensure its engine and transmission are in good condition. Qualified cars will be listed with an sgCarMart Warranty label.

Mr Vincent Tan, general manager of sgCarMart, says the initiative is aimed at "minimising the risks associated with purchasing a pre-owned car".

Under this programme, cars which break down from engine, transmission and axle defects will be repaired free of charge by sgCarMart's partner workshops. Warranty packages start from $200 and range from six months to two years.

BMW iX3 to arrive next year

BMW has released more details on its China-made electric iX3 sport utility vehicle.

It will have a range of up to 460km and come with adaptive recuperation, which allows for a balance between high recuperation (one-pedal driving) and driving comfort and efficiency (coasting).

It is expected to arrive here in the third quarter of next year and be priced around $260,000.

Ford Ranger Raptor with 2-litre twin-turbo engine

The Ford Ranger Raptor goes head to head with the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon. Equipped with a 2-litre twin-turbo engine with 213hp and 500Nm mated to a 10-speed autobox with paddle shift, the truck is a beefy hauler. Its 283mm ground clearance, 33-inch all-terrain tyres and suspension with position-sensitive damping allow it to navigate the roughest terrain.

It comes with car-like safety features, such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and lane-departure warning. Prices start at $177,888.

Christopher Tan