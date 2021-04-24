Audi A6 e-tron with super fast charging

Audi's first electric saloon is the A6 e-tron. The German maker has shown a concept of the Sportback, which it says will have super fast 270kW charging and a range of more than 700km.

Measuring 4.96m by 1.96m by 1.44m, the car will sprint from 0 to 100kmh in less than four seconds. With an output of 350kW and 800Nm, the all-wheel-drive requires just 10 minutes of fast charging to restore 300km of range.

Performance Motors to fully own used car unit

In a move to shore up sales in a shrinking certificate of entitlement market, BMW agent Performance Motors is in the process of buying over the remaining stake of used car dealer Performance Premium Selection (PPSL).

The move, if and when completed, will see Sime Darby's Performance Motors becoming the sole owner of PPSL. The company is currently partly owned by long-time used car dealer Tanglin Cars.

Sime Darby would only say it was "always on a lookout to optimise our business operations". "We are not in a position to comment on any business negotiations," it added.

Elsewhere, Toyota distributor Borneo Motors is also looking to optimise its used car business, which is currently done in collaboration with used car dealers.

Maserati Levante Hybrid with a 2-litre turbo engine





PHOTO: MASERATI





Maserati has unveiled the Levante Hybrid.

The car is actually not a full hybrid, as it is powered by a 2-litre turbo engine with a 48-volt storage system which recovers energy during deceleration and braking.

The hybrid Levante weighs less than its six-cylinder siblings and has better weight distribution. With 330hp and 450Nm, the all-wheel-drive goes from zero to 100 in six seconds and onto a top speed of 240kmh.

Lamborghini's most powerful racer





PHOTO: LAMBORGHINI





Lamborghini has unveiled a track-only racer called the Essenza SCV12. Limited to only 40 units, the car is said to be a "direct descendant" of cars such as the Miura Jota and Diablo GTR. With over 830hp, its naturally aspirated V12 is the most powerful one that Lamborghini has built.

A six-speed sequential gearbox sends power to the rear wheels, while aerodynamic kits exert 1,200kg of downforce at 250kmh.

Lexus' first electric car arrives, with eight-year warranty

Lexus' first electric car, the UX300e, has arrived. With a range of 300km, the compact crossover comes with Acceleration Pitch Control, which ensures smooth take-offs.

The most attractive proposition is its warranty. At eight years or 200,000km, it is the longest warranty for an EV here and covers the battery as well.

The UX300e is priced at $255,800. The car will have a Toyota rival called the BZ4X, which is due late next year.

Volvo, DiDi team up on self-driving cars





PHOTO: VOLVO





Volvo Cars has teamed up with Chinese ride-hailing firm DiDi to develop new autonomous driving technologies.

Volvo Cars will provide DiDi with XC90 cars equipped with necessary backup systems for functions such as steering and braking. It will also integrate additional software and hardware required to make fully autonomous cars.

The built-in backup systems and safety features on the XC90s, combined with DiDi Autonomous Driving's advanced self-driving system, will eventually allow the cars to operate without safety drivers in robotaxi services.

Special V12 Ferrari with 830hp





PHOTO: FERRARI





Ferrari has unveiled a special version of its 812 Superfast.

The model's name and technical details will be revealed on May 5.

What is known now is that the car will have a naturally aspirated V12 unleashing 830hp at 9,500rpm. The car should arrive here late next year.

Mercedes electric MPV to arrive next year





PHOTO: MERCEDES-BENZ





Mercedes-Benz has released details of its EQB electric compact multipurpose vehicle. The seven-seater's third row can be used by people who are up to 1.61m tall, and child seats can also be fitted there.

Measuring 4,684mm by 1,834mm by 1,667mm and with a wheelbase of 2,829mm, the car is expected to arrive as early as next year. The all-wheel-drive EQB 350 has a declared consumption of 16.2kWh/100km.

Electric VW ID6 for China





PHOTO: VOLKSWAGEN





Volkswagen has unveiled an electric car targeted at the Chinese market. The ID6 has up to seven seats, all-wheel-drive and 225kW of power. It will be available in two variants, both made in China.