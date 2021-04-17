Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible with a top speed of 335kmh

Bentley says its latest Continental GT Speed Convertible is the most driver-focused topless car it has made. It boasts an advanced chassis with four new technologies, all-wheel steering and an electronic rear differential.

Stopping power comes from carbon ceramic brakes. Its turbocharged 6-litre W12 engine delivers 650bhp and 900Nm, allowing the car, which wears 22-inch wheels, to hit 100kmh in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 335kmh.

Bentley to build residential tower to match ride

Bentley Motors will launch the world's first Bentley-branded residences in Sunny Isles Beach, Miami.

Designed by world-renowned architectural firm Sieger Suarez Architects and top American property developer Dezer Development, the luxury residential tower will be built to suit well-to-do car owners.

Each residence will include an in-unit multi-car garage and a patented car lift. The tower will also offer uninterrupted views of the ocean.

Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron with fast charging





PHOTO: AUDI



Audi is fast growing its electric range, with the unveiling of the Q4 Sportback e-tron.

With a range of up to 506km, the compact crossover comes with two battery sizes: 52kWh and 77kWh, with 100kW and 125kW charging capacities. Fast charging can restore 128km of range in just 10 minutes.

Power ranges from an entry-level 125kW and mid-range 150kW with single rear-mounted motor, to a 220kW twin-motor all-wheel-drive.

On-board features include augmented reality technology, steering wheel with touch operation, a largest-ever 11.6-inch infotainment screen and a Sonos hi-fi system.

Volvo to catch up with Tesla with Nvidia systems

Starting next year, Volvo Cars will use a new generation of high-powered chips from Nvidia Corp to enable more autonomous driving functions in future vehicles.

Reuters reported that Volvo is among established carmakers that are putting digital processing power ahead of horsepower as they try to catch up with Tesla.

Nvidia, a maker of high-powered chips for gaming and data-processing centres, has benefited from the computing power race.

Chief executive Jensen Huang told investors on Monday the company expects to generate US$8 billion (S$10.7 billion) in revenue over the next six years from sales of its Nvidia Drive automotive systems.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan adds style with bespoke drawer





PHOTO: ROLLS-ROYCE



The Rolls-Royce Cullinan can now be fitted with a motorised drawer cassette designed to fit securely into its luggage compartment floor.

At the touch of a button, the module slides open to reveal equipment, accessories and paraphernalia customised by the owner.

It provides 48 litres of storage space, which can fit equipment for activities such as fly fishing, rock climbing, snowboarding, kite-boarding and base jumping. This does not compromise boot space.

Citroen C5 X with plug-in hybrid powertrain





PHOTO: CITROEN



Citroen has unveiled its new C5 X flagship, which is available with both plug-in hybrid and petrol powertrains. The car comes with active suspension, a lounge-like cabin with Advanced Comfort seats and a 545-litre boot.

Measuring 4,805mm long, 1,865mm wide and 1,485mm tall (not tall at all for a crossover), it has an average wheelbase of 2,785mm.