Fast Lane: $20m Pagani, China doubles EV chargers to 5.2m, electric Mini Convertible

Mega-buck Pagani meets its match

Fast cars and flying machines are often associated with each other. Hence Pagani of Singapore and Bombardier teamed up on Feb 7 to showcase the Pagani Huayra Roadster BC and the Bombardier Global 7500 private jet at the Bombardier Service Centre in Singapore.

The Huayra Roadster BC, handmade by Italian manufacturer Pagani Automobili, is a high-performance, open-top roadster. It is powered by a new twin-turbocharged V12 that produces over 800hp and 1,050Nm from 2,000rpm.

Only 40 were produced worldwide, with at least one registered here. Pagani’s local agent Eurokars Supersports says the one on the road here was brought in privately by an individual collector before it clinched the dealership.

Eurokars says all 40 produced have since been snapped up. But based on its estimated open market value of $5.5 million, a Huayra Roadster BC would cost in excess of $20 million after the newly announced car tax changes.

That, however, still pales in comparison with the Global 7500 jet, which is close to US$100 million (S$133.7 million) apiece and touted as the costliest private jet of its kind.

Mercedes-Benz takes over sales function in UK

Mercedes-Benz UK is the latest to transition to the so-called agency model, in which the manufacturer owns all stock, sets prices and closes sales.

In an increasingly digitised world, Mercedes-Benz – as well as a few other carmakers – believe customer-buying habits have changed, and that the agency model provides “a consistent and transparent purchase journey”.

Inspired by Tesla, the Mercedes-Benz Online Showroom allows customers to choose a vehicle and specify things from colour to trim to equipment level – without the need for a salesperson. It also removes the need for price haggling, as prices are all fixed.

Former dealers are relegated to smaller roles, such as preparing a car for delivery and arranging trade-ins.

Mercedes-Benz is reportedly looking to expand the agency model to more markets, including Singapore and Malaysia.

