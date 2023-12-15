Fast Lane: 2-litre AMG hybrid saloon, Bentley-inspired Ducati, special Rolls-Royce models

The new Mercedes-AMG C63S E Performance F1 Edition has landed. The super saloon is 83mm longer and 76mm wider than the regular C-class, with a wheelbase that is extended by 10mm. The steroidal hybrid packs 680hp and 1,020Nm of torque to catapult to 100kmh in 3.4 seconds, and an electronically limited top speed of 280kmh.

Under its bonnet is a screaming 2-litre inline-four turbocharged engine mated to a 150kW electric motor that is positioned at the rear axle. The motor is integrated with an electric two-speed gearbox and an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential. Those keen on this engineering marvel will have to fork out $794,888, including certificate of entitlement (COE), for it.