Fast Lane: 2-litre AMG hybrid saloon, Bentley-inspired Ducati, special Rolls-Royce models

The Mercedes-AMG C63S E Performance is powered by a 2-litre 4-cylinder engine paired with a motor. PHOTO: MERCEDES-BENZ
Christopher Tan
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
47 sec ago
Published
51 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The new Mercedes-AMG C63S E Performance F1 Edition has landed. The super saloon is 83mm longer and 76mm wider than the regular C-class, with a wheelbase that is extended by 10mm. The steroidal hybrid packs 680hp and 1,020Nm of torque to catapult to 100kmh in 3.4 seconds, and an electronically limited top speed of 280kmh.

Under its bonnet is a screaming 2-litre inline-four turbocharged engine mated to a 150kW electric motor that is positioned at the rear axle. The motor is integrated with an electric two-speed gearbox and an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential. Those keen on this engineering marvel will have to fork out $794,888, including certificate of entitlement (COE), for it.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top