Fast Lane: 1.81-second Rimac on display, Toyota goes bold with SUVs

If you have around $3 million to spend on a car you cannot use on the road, Wearnes Automotive has a proposition for you – the exotic Rimac Nevera from Croatia. The quad-motor electric supercar boasts 1,400kW and 2,360Nm of torque. The monumental output is said to blast it from 0 to 100kmh in 1.81 seconds and 0 to 300kmh in 9.22 seconds.

The car is the fastest production electric vehicle (EV), with a top speed of 412kmh – which should vastly diminish its 120kWh battery’s claimed range of 487km. Wearnes has brought in this car this week to entice prospective buyers.