Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo to arrive by June

Porsche has launched the Taycan Cross Turismo, an electric off-road wagon.

Like the Taycan saloon, it has an 800-volt architecture, with all-wheel-drive and adaptive air suspension. It offers 47mm more headroom for rear-seat passengers and more than 1,200 litres of load capacity (with rear seats folded).

The Taycan 4 Cross Turismo has 380hp, which sends it to 100kmh in 5.1 seconds and a top speed of 220kmh. The Taycan 4S Cross Turismo has 490hp and hits the century mark in 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 240kmh. The Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo, which has 625hp, goes from zero to hundred in a blistering 3.3 seconds and reaches a top speed of 250kmh.

The cars have Gravel Mode, with an optional Off-Road Design package which increases ground clearance by up to 30mm. The Taycan Cross Turismo should arrive by June.

Mini electric goods transporter is low-impact, emission-free

Created by designer Konstantin Grcic, electric carmaker Polestar, aluminium producer Hydro and electric motorcycle pioneer Cake, Re:Move is a mini electric goods transporter. Resembling a biggish e-scooter, it addresses a surge in last-mile deliveries brought on by the pandemic.

The three-wheeled urban sled is compact enough for most bicycle lanes, but big enough to handle a 275kg payload. Built with fully recyclable and low-carbon aluminium, Re:Move promises to be a low-impact, emission-free doorstep delivery solution.

Renault Captur available now

Renault's striking new Captur crossover is here. It is powered by a 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine which makes 129hp and 240Nm - plenty for such a small power plant.

The compact boasts 536 litres of boot space - also plenty for its size.

The car has a floating centre console, a 10.25-inch customisable full digital instrumental cluster plus a 9.3-inch tablet-style infotainment touchscreen, and an electronic gear shifter. Prices start at $112,999.

Polestar to enter Singapore market soon

Polestar, the electric performance unit spun off from Volvo Cars, is slated to enter Singapore by the end of this year. The company says the Republic will be among five new markets in the Asia-Pacific region. The other four are South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.

Polestar will follow Tesla's online sales model, but will probably appoint a delivery and service agent. There is no word on which company has been appointed, but Wearnes Automotive, which represents several premium brands including Volvo, is pitching for it.

Spacious Audi Q4 e-tron



PHOTO: AUDI



Audi's upcoming Q4 e-tron promises to be the roomiest in its class. In fact, Audi says the compact will have as much space as a full-size sport utility vehicle.

It will have an augmented reality head-up display and a multi-function steering wheel with touch controls.

The cabin alone has around 25 litres worth of storage compartments. The car is likely to arrive next year.

Hyundai Kona N to have all-wheel-drive, eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox



PHOTO: HYUNDAI



Hyundai Motor has revealed a glimpse of the all-new Kona N, a performance variant of its compact crossover.

Like other N models, it will have a highly tuned 2-litre turbo engine, but will be the first to have all-wheel-drive and an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Ssangyong Rexton powers up



PHOTO: SSANGYONG



Ssangyong's facelifted Rexton sport utility vehicle sports a striking grille flanked by LED headlights. Its revamped rear is also adorned with LED lights. Inside, it has a full digital instrument cluster as well as new centre and overhead consoles.

Its 2-litre turbo engine has been tuned for more power and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission (it was six-speed previously).

The suspension has also been tweaked for more dynamism, with a new trailer sway control that will come in handy for towing jobs.

McLaren scientist is Young Woman Engineer of the Year



PHOTO: MCLAREN



McLaren Automotive scientist and engineer Ella Podmore, who is in her 20s, has been crowned Young Woman Engineer of the Year by the Institution of Engineering and Technology.

Involved in all material investigations, from first drawings through to the final product, the engineer has worked on the McLaren 765LT, the Elva roadster and the recently unveiled McLaren Artura.

She joined McLaren Automotive as an intern engineer in 2016, having completed a degree in materials engineering at the University of Manchester before securing a full-time role two years later.

Revamped Honda Odyssey in Singapore



PHOTO: HONDA



Honda's facelifted 2021 Odyssey is here, with design tweaks which make it look like a Toyota Alphard. Available in both seven-and eight-seater configuration, it has a textured decorative panel and a soft pad that is comfortable to touch.

A full-colour LCD panel has doubled in size to seven inches. The Odyssey EX (eight-seater) is $156,999 and the Odyssey EXV (seven-seater) is $168,999. Both have a five-year unlimited mileage warranty offered by Kah Motor.

Maxus e Deliver 3 is longest electric van among competitors

Cycle & Carriage Singapore has brought in the Maxus e Deliver 3 electric van, its first foray into the electric commercial vehicles.

With an interior space of 4.8 cubic metres and measuring 4,555mm by 1,780mm and is 1,895mm tall, it is the longest electric van among its competitors.

Its cargo area is 2,180mm long and can be loaded through the wide-aperture rear and sliding doors. It can take a payload of up to 905kg.

Hyundai Staria with spaceship vibe



PHOTO: HYUNDAI



Hyundai will unveil a new full-size multipurpose vehicle soon. Called the Staria, it is about the same size as the Hyundai Starex, which started as a goods van and was adapted for people-moving. It will have a new platform that will be shared by the new Kia Carnival.

Hyundai says the new model has a "strikingly futuristic and mysterious exterior, resembling a spaceship". The front is highlighted by a long, horizontal daytime-running light and headlamps positioned underneath.

The "spaceship vibe" is magnified by huge panoramic windows and lower belt lines, "underscoring the openness of the interior". The height of the cabin is also optimised for premium comfort and convenience, making it ideal for both business and family use. The Staria will debut here as early as the fourth quarter of the year.

Porsche increases investment in supercar maker

Porsche is raising its stake in Croatian electric carmaker Rimac Automobili from 15 to 24 per cent - with an investment of another €70 million (S$112 million).

Rimac makes electric supercars and is represented in Singapore by multi-franchise group Wearnes Automotive.