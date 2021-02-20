Audi's electric grand tourers

If a Porsche is not your cup of tea, perhaps Audi's newly unveiled e-tron GT quattro and RS e-tron GT will be. With up to 646hp, the two electric grand tourers from Ingolstadt are set to sizzle.

While the e-tron GT quattro makes 476hp, the RS e-tron GT makes 598hp, with a boost mode that kicks this up to 646hp.

The top car hits 100kmh in 3.3 seconds and has a range of 449km. The GT quattro's range is 473km.

The RS has adaptive air suspension, all-wheel-steering and locking rear differential. The specifications for the Singapore-bound GT quattro have not been nailed down.

A Taycan for below $400,000

The entry-level variant of the Porsche Taycan is here. The single-motor rear-wheel-drive comes with two battery sizes: Performance Battery and Performance Battery Plus.

Prices start at $340,558 without a certificate of entitlement but include a comprehensive five-year maintenance and warranty, an eight-year battery warranty, and free home or office charging installation.

Lotus' flight of fantasy

The wild-looking E-R9 is Lotus' electric racer for 2030. It has an active aero package, which includes "morphing" body panels and aerodynamic control surfaces. It will also have adaptable torque vectoring.

Porsche's sportiest 911 GT3 yet

Porsche has launched its seventh 911 GT3.

It boasts Porsche motorsports features, such as a double-wishbone front axle layout, swan neck rear wing and striking diffuser, which originates from the successful GT race car 911 RSR.

The GT3's 4-litre six-cylinder Boxer engine is based on the drivetrain of the 911 GT3 R race car. With a top speed of around 320kmh, it is faster than the previous GT3 RS, accelerating from zero to 100kmh in 3.4 seconds.

It is also available as a six-speed manual.

New Qashqai to arrive by year-end

Nissan has unveiled its third-generation Qashqai crossover and it is slated to arrive here at the end of the year.

With bolder, sportier styling, larger wheels (up to 20-inch) and an ultra-modern cockpit, the variant will have a 12-volt mild hybrid system comprising a 1.3-litre turbo engine and lithium-ion battery.

An e-Power hybrid will follow later.

Peugeot's electric multi-purpose vehicle

The e-Rifter is Peugeot's latest electric vehicle. It has a range of 274km and is available in five-or seven-seat configurations. With a towing capacity of up to 750kg and up to 4,000 litres of boot space, the e-Rifter is targeted at families and fleet users.

The 100kW powertrain sends the car to 100kmh in 11.2 seconds.

VW to sell only e-cars here from 2027

Volkswagen will bring in only full-electric cars to Singapore from 2027 - three years ahead of the Republic's target to allow only "cleaner energy" cars to be registered.

The German carmaker currently has two electric models - the ID3 hatch and the ID4 crossover (above) - but intends to roll out more, including a sedan, large multi-purpose vehicle and large sport utility vehicle. VW will ship in an ID4 for a preview later this year.

The Wolfsburg-based company aims to switch to an all-electric line-up worldwide by 2050. Other carmakers have declared similar targets, including Jaguar (by 2025), General Motors (2035) and Ford (2030, in Europe).

New Hayabusa's speed limited to 299kmh

Suzuki's new Hayabusa superbike is said to have more than 550 new parts. With a more aerodynamic body and a heavily redesigned engine (new pistons, conrods, crankshaft and camshaft), it is the fastest-launching Hayabusa yet.

The 1,340cc inline-four propels the Hayabusa to an electronically-limited peak velocity of 299kmh. The bike comes with anti-lock braking system, traction control, cruise control, launch control, bi-directional quickshifter, engine brake control, three power modes and three preset rider modes.

Morgan returns

Morgan, a British specialist in open-top cars which look little changed from a century ago, has appointed a dealer in Singapore.

NB Auto, situated in Benoi Crescent in Tuas, is offering a whole range of models - including the eccentric 3 Wheeler.

Hyper hybrid from McLaren

The Artura is McLaren's first series production high-performance hybrid, and the first model to be built on a new carbon lightweight architecture.

It boasts a class-leading power-to-weight ratio of 488hp per tonne, thanks to two powertrains. Its 3-litre twin-turbo V6 is paired with an electric motor to make 680hp and 720Nm. The hybrid sports car hits 100kmh in three seconds yet is said to be the most fuel-efficient McLaren ever produced.

The plug-in has an electric range of 30km, an eight-speed autobox and McLaren's first electronic differential, and supports over-the-air software updates.

Christopher Tan