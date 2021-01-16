Toyota Yaris Cross available now

Toyota has launched the Yaris Cross, a compact hybrid crossover built on a new global platform and sporting a European design. It has a 1,490cc three-cylinder Atkinson cycle engine paired with an electric motor powered by a lithium-ion battery.

The car reaches 100kmh in 11.4 seconds and a top speed of 170kmh, and consumes 3.8 litres of fuel per 100km. It is equipped with a suite of driving aids, including adaptive cruise control with lane keeping, pre-collision warning with steering assist, and automatic high beam. The flexible boot can be configured for various types of cargo. Prices start at $101,888.

Bugatti showroom to be ready in May

Multi-brand motor group Wearnes Automotive is building a dedicated showroom for Bugatti - one of only two dozen such showrooms worldwide. Bugatti, a French supercar marque owned by Volkswagen Group, makes fewer than 100 cars a year - all left-hand-drive.

The showroom, targeted to be ready in May, will be the first to be dedicated to left-hand-drive cars here. Wearnes has sold a number of Bugattis to collectors in the region.

Learn more about the Audi e-tron

Always had questions about electric cars but were afraid to ask? Visit the Audi e-tron Hub at Audi Centre Singapore, which is on till Feb 18. The new e-tron 50 and e-tron Sportback 50 will be there. With augmented reality goggles, visitors can discover the various inner workings and parts of the Audi e-tron.

In another virtual reality set-up, visitors can practise various maintenance activities for the electric car. They can also virtually assemble a battery pack.

Utility provider SP Group will be there to highlight various charging privileges for e-tron owners.

Mercedes-Benz will debut its MBUX Hyperscreen - a wall-to-wall infotainment and instrumentation display - in the electric EQS. The large, curved screen allows the front passenger to watch a movie (subject to country regulations) without distracting the driver.

The system is said to have software capable of learning preferences. It is also easy to use as the user does not have to scroll through submenus or give voice commands. MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) was unveiled in 2018 in the current A-class.

Recently, the second-generation MBUX made its appearance in the new S-class.

BMW will also unveil its version of a widescreen digital cockpit, along with its new iDrive, which will debut in the iX electric car.

Nio electric ET7 with more than 1,000km range



Chinese electric carmaker Nio has launched its flagship electric ET7 saloon, which it claims has a range of more than 1,000km.

Nio says it will be its first autonomous model, with a slew of sensors which are integrated "naturally" into its body.

The ET7 is 5,098mm long, 1,987mm wide and 1,505mm tall, with a wheelbase of 3,060mm. Frameless soft-closing doors, ventilated massage seats and the world's first in-car AI system are part of the package. The car has 480kW and 850Nm and is capable of hitting 100kmh in 3.9 seconds.

Jeep Grand Cherokee rugged outside, luxurious inside



The new Jeep Grand Cherokee boasts five terrain modes, higher ground clearance and greater water fording capability.

Built on a new architecture, it has all-round independent and adaptive air suspension, 21-inch wheels and new LED lighting. Inside, you find a 10-inch frameless digital gauge cluster and touchscreen radio, as well as front massage seats, Palermo leather and open-pore waxed walnut wood.

It also has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, head-up display, digital rear-view mirror, rear-seat monitoring camera and a 960-watt, 19-speaker McIntosh audio sound system.

BMW to make keyless access easier

BMW will introduce its Digital Key Plus, an iPhone-based remote key, on its iX electric car.

Using ultra-wideband technology, it allows users to lock and unlock the car without taking the phone out of the pocket or bag. The iX is due here in the last quarter of this year.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 offers ultra-fast charging



Hyundai's upcoming electric Ioniq 5 will offer ultra-fast charging.

With just five minutes of charging, it can go for more than 100km, the company claims. The car, which is expected to arrive here next year, features aerodynamic wheels which are available in 20 inches.

Hyundai has released teaser pictures of the car, the first electric model to be built on a new dedicated platform.

Retuned, smoother Subaru XV



The refreshed Subaru XV is here, with redesigned wheels and a new bumper and grille.

Underneath the skin, the all-wheel-drive crossover has dual-terrain mode as well as two driving modes. The compact car's suspension has been retuned, featuring coils and dampers optimised for a smoother ride.

Renault-owned Alpine, Lotus team up for electric sports car

If you thought Alpine and Lotus cars are similar, you are not alone. The manufacturers think so too. The two brands have agreed to cooperate, including to jointly develop an electric sports car.

Renault, which owns Alpine, and Lotus have signed a memorandum of understanding to study a number of areas of cooperation.

A collaboration to leverage Alpine's motorsport platform, covering Formula One to Formula E is also under study.

