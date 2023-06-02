Fast Lane: 1 of 62 Rolls-Royce SUV for S’pore, Harley-Davidson with 1,923cc engine

Caterham has unveiled the EV Seven, which the British company describes as a “technology development concept” for a future fully electric car. Keen to challenge the notion that electric vehicles (EVs) have to be heavy, Caterham says the transformation from using an internal-combustion engine to being an EV adds less than 70kg to the current production version of the car.

The EV Seven is estimated to be capable of getting to 100kmh from rest in four seconds, and boasts a power-to-weight ratio of 340bhp a tonne.

The EV Seven features a “20-15-20” drive cycle, which refers to the ability to be driven hard on track for 20 minutes at a time, with a 15-minute recharge between. The concept offers immersion battery cooling, which is reportedly better able to cope with the rigours of track driving and fast charging.

The Caterham EV Seven will make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed event to be held in Britain in July.

Updated Alfa Romeo Stelvio arrives, Giulia expected in July