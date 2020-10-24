Bigger Kia Sorento

The fourth-generation Kia Sorento is now available at Cycle & Carriage Kia. It is equipped with a new 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine producing 200hp and 440Nm of torque paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The new model is 1,900mm wide and 4,810mm long - 10mm wider and 10mm longer than its predecessor. The seven-seater's wheelbase has grown by 35mm to 2,815mm. The SX Line variant is retailing from $156,999, the SX Tech Pack from $166,999 and the GT Line Tech Pack from $176,999.

VW Arteon range powers up

The revised Volkswagen Arteon fastback and new Arteon Shooting Brake can now be ordered with a 200hp 2-litre TDI.

If the cars come to Singapore, they are likely to have a 1.5-litre 150hp turbo petrol engine, though. A rangetopping 320hp is in the making, as is a hybrid. The 1.5-litre hits 100kmh in around nine seconds and a top speed of 219kmh, so you can imagine what the 320hp variant can do.

Renault Megane eVision first to use dedicated EV platform

Renault has unveiled the Megane eVision concept. The production version will be the first to use a new dedicated electric vehicle platform. It is powered by a 160kW wound-rotor electric motor, paired with a 4x2 transmission and driven by 60kWh batteries.

The front-wheel-drive accepts an alternate current charge of up to 22kW and a direct current charge of up to 130kW. By 2030, Groupe Renault aims to reduce its CO2 emissions by 50 per cent compared with that in 2010 and is committed to achieving a zero C02 impact by 2050.

Hyundai i20N with 204hp and 275Nm of torque

Hyundai's new i20N is said to be inspired by the i20 WRC rally car. It is powered by a new generation 1.6-litre turbocharged direct-injection engine with 204hp and 275Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

It has Launch Control and Rev Matching. The latest model joins the i30N and i30 Fastback N as Hyundai's high-performance line-up.

There are currently no plans to bring in this model.

Hummer goes electric



PHOTO: GMC



The Hummer has been resurrected - as an electric vehicle. It does not quite resemble its predecessors though, coming across more like a blend of Jeep Gladiator, Range Rover Evoque Convertible and an amphibious assault vehicle.

Four variants are available, with the range-topping one boasting three motors, 560km range, 1,000hp and a century sprint of just over three seconds. It comes with four-wheel steer, crab-walk function (potentially making parallel parking this monster easier), underbody cameras, adjustable ride height and semi-autonomous driving.

First Suzuki plug-in hybrid



PHOTO: SUZUKI



Suzuki's first new model to launch under a collaboration with Toyota is called the Across. It will be available as a plug-in hybrid - Suzuki's first. It has a combined output of 306hp, an EV range of nearly 75km and a 0-100kmh timing of six seconds.

The electric 4x4 comes with dual-zone climate control, powered tailgate and a 9-inch multimedia touchscreen.

Inchcape was unable to say if the car is bound for Singapore.

Christopher Tan