Fast & Furious in Singapore

For two decades, the Fast & Furious movie saga has dazzled viewers with heavily modified high-performance cars and high-octane car chases. For petrolheads, these speed machines may be the real stars in the films.

Moviegoers here may not be familiar with some of the vehicles - like the Dodge Charger driven by main protagonist Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) - as these American vehicles are not sold here. But at least seven other cars that played major roles in the franchise should be familiar to local car enthusiasts.