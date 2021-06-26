Fast & Furious in Singapore

Here are seven cars from the hit movie franchise that ply the roads here

Mazda RX7
Mazda RX7PHOTOS: UIP
Assistant News Editor
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

For two decades, the Fast & Furious movie saga has dazzled viewers with heavily modified high-performance cars and high-octane car chases. For petrolheads, these speed machines may be the real stars in the films.

Moviegoers here may not be familiar with some of the vehicles - like the Dodge Charger driven by main protagonist Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) - as these American vehicles are not sold here. But at least seven other cars that played major roles in the franchise should be familiar to local car enthusiasts.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 26, 2021, with the headline 'Fast & Furious in Singapore'. Subscribe
Topics: 