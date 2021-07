Mainstream sedans are typically a bit of a yawn. They are essential for commuting, yet not many can put a smile on your face.

There are exceptions. Two which come to mind are the Hyundai Avante and the Mazda 3 Astina, both in their seventh generation. The Hyundai Avante made it to The Straits Times Car of the Year (COTY) awards last year, while the Mazda 3 Astina did so in 2019.