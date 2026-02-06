Facelifted S-class with driverless tech, Red Bull collaborates with Singer, McLaren celebrates F1 victory

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mercedes-Benz overhauls S-class

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its significantly revamped S-class, describing the update as the most extensive in the company’s history. Around 2,700 components, or more than half of the entire vehicle, have been replaced or re-engineered.

The most obvious change over the current model, which has been on sale since 2021, is the enlarged front grille.

The digital user interface has also been upgraded with the MBUX Superscreen, which connects the 12.3-inch passenger display with the 14.4-inch central display beneath a continuous glass surface.

The S-class serves as the hardware foundation for Mercedes’ global robotaxi initiative, powered by technology from Nvidia.

The carmaker is in partnership with American ride-hailing company Uber and Lumo from the United Arab Emirates to offer robotaxi services in the US, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

The updated S-class is expected to be launched in Singapore in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Red Bull tech to strengthen old Porsches

The Porsche 911 Cabriolet Reimagined by Singer incorporates stiffening elements from Red Bull Advanced Technologies. PHOTO: SINGER

Singer, a California-based specialist known for “restomodding” old Porsches into supercars, has turned to Red Bull Advanced Technologies to increase the stiffness of the bodyshells of the Cabriolet and Targa cars slated to be converted.

Open-top cars are inherently less stiff than closed coupes. Particularly for the 911s that are used for Singer’s commissions, which are Type 964 generation cars, the vehicles would have been on the road for more than 30 years and the mileage will likely erode the strength of the structures.

Stepping up to beef up the chassis is Red Bull, which has engineered 13 carbon-fibre structures for specific areas to improve the overall torsional rigidity by 175 per cent. This increased rigidity goes towards improving the driving experience.

This stiffening programme is meant for Singer’s Turbo Classic programme, where cars have up to 510hp of power from a tuned 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six engine, through a six-speed manual gearbox.

Ultra-limited McLaren Spider pays tribute to winning F1 racer

McLaren is building 10 Artura Spider MCL39 Championship Edition to celebrate the team’s 10th Formula 1 World Constructors’ Championship. PHOTO: MCLAREN AUTOMOTIVE

The McLaren Artura Spider MCL39 Championship Edition is a tribute to the Formula One racer which won the team’s 10th World Constructors’ Championship.

Limited to 10 units worldwide, the two-seater drop-top features a hand-painted orange-with-black livery inspired by the race car. Details include the “10” motif on the body and the outline of every McLaren Formula One car to win a Constructors’ Championship.

The touches come on top of features like the lightweight forged alloy wheels and sports exhaust system, which are optional on the standard Artura Spider.

Embroidery in the cabin in orange, a plaque on the centre console and extended carbon-fibre sills hand-signed by Formula One drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri set the car apart from the standard Artura Spider.

The car is mechanically unchanged from the standard car. This is a 3-litre V6 twin-turbo plug-in hybrid supercar with 690hp, a 0-100kmh timing of three seconds and a top speed of 330kmh.