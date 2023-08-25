Parallel importer Vincar to distribute Chinese electric vehicle brands Aion and Neta

SINGAPORE – Vincar, which has been parallel importing vehicles since 2000, has made its first foray into authorised distributorship with two Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers, GAC Aion and Neta.

Vincar, a family-run company which is publicly listed in Hong Kong under its investment holding company Guan Chao Holdings, has secured the rights to represent GAC Aion – the electric division of Guangzhou Automobile Group, China’s fifth largest automotive group with sales of more than 2.4 million vehicles in 2022.