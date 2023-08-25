Parallel importer Vincar to distribute Chinese electric vehicle brands Aion and Neta

GAC Aion Y Plus: Slightly bigger than the BYD Atto 3, and equipped with a 64kWh battery. PHOTO: VINCENT NG
Christopher Tan
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
7 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Vincar, which has been parallel importing vehicles since 2000, has made its first foray into authorised distributorship with two Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers, GAC Aion and Neta.

Vincar, a family-run company which is publicly listed in Hong Kong under its investment holding company Guan Chao Holdings, has secured the rights to represent GAC Aion – the electric division of Guangzhou Automobile Group, China’s fifth largest automotive group with sales of more than 2.4 million vehicles in 2022.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top