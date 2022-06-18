EV road trip: To Penang and back in three electric cars

(From left) The Straits Times' Christopher Tan, Chong Jun Liang and Toh Yong Chuan and freelance writer Lionel Seah at Sunway Resort on June 14, 2022. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
, , and
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

PENANG, MALAYSIA - Many Singaporeans have gone on driving holidays with friends or family, but few would have done it in electric cars.

Indeed, nothing shows up the weaknesses of an electric car like a group road trip.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top