For subscribers
Car review
Electric Volvo flagship sedan weird and wondrous
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
SINGAPORE – Making an electric car look good is as challenging as making a salad look appetising to a meat lover. This is because the battery pack adds 100 to 120mm to the body height, which throws proportions to the wind.
Sport utility vehicles (SUVs) can mask this better than sedans. Which is why car enthusiasts have to hand it to Volvo for making the ES90 such an elegant car.