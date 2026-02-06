Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Volvo's biggest sedan to date, the ES90 is 5m long and has a ground clearance of up to 208mm.

SINGAPORE – Making an electric car look good is as challenging as making a salad look appetising to a meat lover. This is because the battery pack adds 100 to 120mm to the body height, which throws proportions to the wind.

Sport utility vehicles (SUVs) can mask this better than sedans. Which is why car enthusiasts have to hand it to Volvo for making the ES90 such an elegant car.