Electrify, innovate, accelerate: How Kia is charging up to change its EV game

The year 2024 marks a significant milestone for Kia as it celebrates the 80th anniversary of its founding in 1944.

But South Korea’s most storied automaker is not resting on its laurels as it makes big strides into the future.

Key to this approach is its “Opposites United” design philosophy, which aims to embrace the concept of disruption in the same way that tension often helps drive progress.

As such, in the same way that it creates purposeful products known for design and quality, Kia is now developing a distinctive new product line-up that is future-forward, led by its all-electric offerings like the EV9 and EV5 models.

Kia will create electric vehicle models, all of which will bear its strong and distinctive brand identity and also be the standard bearers of its leading position in automotive development and innovation.

On the electric journey with the Kia EV9

Kia’s latest electric models are the true embodiment of the quality that it offers today, appealing to a wide and diverse segment that demands the highest standards.

Having made its debut at the Singapore Motorshow in Jan 2024, the Kia EV9 is the marque’s flagship all-electric sports utility vehicle (SUV).