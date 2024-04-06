Electrify, innovate, accelerate: How Kia is charging up to change its EV game

The year 2024 marks a significant milestone for Kia as it celebrates the 80th anniversary of its founding in 1944.
But South Korea’s most storied automaker is not resting on its laurels as it makes big strides into the future.
Key to this approach is its “Opposites United” design philosophy, which aims to embrace the concept of disruption in the same way that tension often helps drive progress.
As such, in the same way that it creates purposeful products known for design and quality, Kia is now developing a distinctive new product line-up that is future-forward, led by its all-electric offerings like the EV9 and EV5 models.
Kia will create electric vehicle models, all of which will bear its strong and distinctive brand identity and also be the standard bearers of its leading position in automotive development and innovation.
On the electric journey with the Kia EV9
Kia’s latest electric models are the true embodiment of the quality that it offers today, appealing to a wide and diverse segment that demands the highest standards.
Having made its debut at the Singapore Motorshow in Jan 2024, the Kia EV9 is the marque’s flagship all-electric sports utility vehicle (SUV).
It is also the brand’s first dedicated three-row electric SUV and offers a new world of comfort and innovation through the theme of “magnificence and solidness”.
The car’s well-built interior space symbolises the value that comes with spending quality time with loved ones.
The EV9’s interior offers the flexibility of a second-row seating arrangement that can be configured to cater to various preferences. Only the six-seater variant will be available in Singapore.
Passengers can opt for Relaxation Seats, where the first and second row seats can recline fully while the car is charging up its batteries, allowing them to relax and unwind at the same time.
Alternatively, there is also the option of Swivel Seats, which enables the second-row seats to rotate and face the third row to facilitate easy conversation.
Other impressive innovations on the EV9 include the Digital Side Mirror, which utilises an ultra-sleek exterior camera mounted on the doors to provide greater driver visibility, even in challenging weather conditions.
There are also thoughtful touches like the dual-level, floating centre console that stretches from the first to the second row, offering under-tray stowage to front passengers, as well as plenty of storage solutions in the form of cupholders and a sliding storage console for rear passengers.
With safety a top priority, the EV9 comes fully equipped with the latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which features more than 20 driver-assist functions like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2 and Auto Evasive Steering Assist – all of which help support the driver and prevent any collision and accident.
Meet the latest addition – the Kia EV5
Joining the marque’s line-up of electric vehicles next is the Kia EV5, which made its Asia-Pacific debut at the Bangkok International Motor Show 2024. The show runs until Apr 7.
The EV5 is an all-electric mid-size SUV, targeted at younger consumers looking for a stylish yet versatile car.
Measuring 4,615mm in length and 1,715mm in height, the EV5 boasts plenty of presence on the road. Meanwhile, its generous 2,750mm wheelbase offers excellent interior space, with its legroom and headroom, especially in the second row.
The interior itself features a smart and versatile architecture that allows for better interaction among passengers.
It includes practical solutions such as the full-flat folding second-row seat with Multi Table luggage board, which can also double as a table. This feature effectively transforms the rear of the vehicle to provide a lounge-like interior space.
The full-flat folding second-row seat can also enlarge the cargo space, offering best-in-class rear storage and provides ease of loading and unloading of bulky items.
Like the EV9, the EV5 will also be offered with the brand’s latest ADAS with a full range of active safety features.
It also comes with the Kia Digital Key 2 Smart Key, from which customers can activate the vehicle’s Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 system.
This enables the SUV to park itself without the need for driver intervention, whether in or out of the vehicle, with just a simple touch of the key.
The smart exit and remote forward and reverse functions help with navigating tight parking spaces, giving drivers added peace of mind.
Success in engineering and sustainability
The foundation of Kia’s success can be seen in the technology used in its electrified vehicle offerings, with the numerous innovations all designed to improve the lives of its customers.
The Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), a dedicated battery electric vehicle framework, underpins most of Kia’s electric vehicles and offers remarkable versatility and practicality.
With it, Kia is able to develop products that appeal to a diverse range of consumers.
The E-GMP platform also allows Kia to integrate technologies such as Fast-Charging, which allows, for instance, the EV5 to charge from the battery’s minimum state to 80 per cent in just 27 minutes.
It is also able to incorporate an Integrated Charging Control Unit that includes Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, which allows users to power small to larger devices from the car, offering the freedom and flexibility to work or play on the go.
Sustainability for Kia is all-encompassing, with its EV range also integrating recyclable materials in its interior in line with its direction towards being a sustainable, responsible, and innovative mobility solutions leader.
Kia’s plan for sustainable change
As part of its Plan S strategy, which was first announced in 2020, Kia has made progressive and bold steps into the future. The plan remains to focus on electrification and mobility as well as connectivity and autonomy, while establishing itself as a leading force in the automotive industry.
This was further enhanced by a full-scale brand relaunch as the Kia Corporation in 2021, headlined by a new logo and slogan and philosophy of “Movement That Inspires”.
The new Kia aims to serve as a means to inspire, innovate, and enable customers to live their best lives. As a company, it promises to put sustainability at the forefront, with its use of clean energy and recyclable materials.
The Kia EV9 and EV5 cars are a manifestation of its new philosophy. And by the looks of these two electric rides, it is right on course to writing more new chapters for the future.