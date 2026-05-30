The result is a unique design language that guides the creation of electric vehicles such as the AVATR 11, a Red Dot award-winning SUV that delivers up to 600km of range, innovative intelligence and a cabin engineered for calm

Designed with a coupe-inspired silhouette, the AVATR 11 blends futuristic styling with luxury electric mobility.

In today’s highly digitalised world, avatars have become deeply personal expressions of character and identity. The cars we choose, too, increasingly reflect our lifestyles, tastes and personalities – whether understated, avant-garde or quietly sophisticated.

Distributed in Singapore by Premium Automobiles, AVATR arrives with that same sensibility, but also with something unusual behind it: the combined ambitions of three Chinese industry giants that came together to create the brand itself.

They are state-owned automobile manufacturer Changan, technology powerhouse Huawei and battery leader CATL.

Each contributes a distinct layer of expertise: Changan brings decades of automotive engineering and manufacturing experience, Huawei powers the brand’s intelligent systems and digital ecosystem, while CATL underpins its vehicles with advanced battery technologies that shape performance, charging capabilities and long-distance confidence.

Award-winning looks: A striking exterior design

Together, these giants have created AVATR’s unique design philosophy that guides the creation of its vehicles.

And it can be thoroughly understood through the brand’s flagship luxury sports utility vehicle (SUV).

The AVATR 11 is conceived less as a conventional vehicle and more as an immersive environment designed around the modern driver.

That philosophy flows through every aspect of the AVATR 11, articulating what modern luxury mobility can become: a n electric SUV shaped not merely by performance or prestige, but by emotion, intelligence and atmosphere.

Designed by renowned automotive designer Nader Faghihzadeh, the electric vehicle blends innovation with elegance through a dramatic silhouette that feels almost concept-car-like in execution.

Its streamlined profile, coupe-inspired roofline and frameless doors create a sleek, sculptural presence on the road, while signature F-shaped LED headlights and a floating body design give the vehicle an instantly recognisable identity.

Signature F-shaped LED headlights and frameless doors give the AVATR 11 a distinctive road presence. PHOTO: AVATR

But AVATR’s pursuit of refinement is most evident in the details. Automatic soft-close frameless doors – a feature associated with ultra-luxury marques – elevate the sense of occasion and craftsmanship each time passengers step into the vehicle.

Depending on specification, the AVATR 11 rides on large 21- or 22-inch wheels paired with Brembo brakes that reinforce its planted, muscular stance. An anti-UV panoramic glass roof, meanwhile, introduces openness and light into the cabin.

The electric SUV’s futuristic design language has already earned international recognition through the prestigious Red Dot Design Award, but perhaps more importantly, it succeeds in creating a car with genuine visual identity, a rarity in today’s EV landscape.

Playing with emotions: Thoughtful styling and luxurious touches

Yet it is inside the AVATR 11 where the vehicle’s broader philosophy comes most fully into focus. Rather than overwhelming passengers with technology for technology’s sake, the cabin has been engineered to create an atmosphere of calm and comfort.

The outside world softens almost immediately upon entering. No fewer than 22 acoustic cavity partitions work to isolate wind and road noise, transforming the interior into a serene mobile sanctuary.

Premium Nappa leather, sustainable materials and AVATR’s Vortex ambient lighting system, which offers 256 colour combinations, further shape an environment that feels futuristic without becoming clinical.

A trio of displays powered by innovative cockpit technology anchors the AVATR 11’s interior experience. PHOTO: AVATR

The front seats resemble lounge furniture more than conventional automotive seating. Dual 14-way adjustable “zero-gravity” Nappa leather seats with multi-mode massage functions elevate long drives into a more relaxing experience. Meanwhile, the 25-speaker Meridian Premium Sound System delivers rich, immersive acoustics throughout the cabin.

Technology, crucially, integrates elegantly into the experience rather than dominating it.

A trio of displays, comprising of a 15.6-inch floating central touchscreen, a 10.25-inch entertainment display and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, offer seamless access to vehicle functions, entertainment and connectivity features.

Rear passengers have not been overlooked either. Ventilated rear seats and integrated magnetic tablet mounts add to the cabin’s sense of comfort and usability, giving rear passengers an elevated experience.

Two variants with performance, safety at the core

Available in Standard Range and Long Range variants, the AVATR 11 is powered by CATL-developed 90 kWh and 116 kWh battery packs offering up to 475km and 600km of range respectively.

Fast-charging capability allows the AVATR 11’s battery to charge from 30 to 80 per cent in as little as 15 minutes. PHOTO: AVATR

Fast-charging capability allows the 90 kWh battery to charge from 30 to 80 per cent in 15 minutes, while the larger 116 kWh unit achieves the same in 25 minutes.

Performance remains brisk, with 230kW of power and 350Nm of torque enabling the AVATR 11 to complete the 0 to 100kmh sprint in 6.6 seconds for the Standard Range and 6.9 seconds for the Long Range variant.

For added assurance, the SUV is also equipped with an extensive suite of intelligent safety and driver assistance systems, including Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control and Automated Parking Assist.

A sophisticated 360-degree Surround View Monitoring System with Transparent Chassis Imaging further enhances confidence by providing a comprehensive real-time perspective of the vehicle’s surroundings.

Its warranty coverage includes a 10-year battery warranty, eight-year drivetrain warranty and five-year vehicle warranty.

Reflecting the brand’s growing presence in Singapore, AVATR is also this year’s Platinum and Hole-In-One sponsor for The Straits Times/The Business Times Corporate Golf League.