Dongfeng 007 Performance has pace and gets the basics right

SINGAPORE – They may all look slightly alike, but not all Chinese electric cars are born equal. Some are new ventures by companies more used to making household appliances, while others, like the Dongfeng 007 Performance, are the work of carmakers which have been around long before electric vehicles (EVs) became a thing.

The 007 is an electric saloon that comes in three versions – two single-motor ones in either 99kW or 200kW form, and a dual-motor 400kW Performance, which is the one reviewed here. The car is roughly as big as the familiar BYD Seal.