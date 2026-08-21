Do a pre-purchase inspection before buying a used car

An in-depth pre-purchase inspection can include looking at the engine’s internals to know if it is in good condition.

I am in the market for a used car. What should I look out for?

It is important to know the condition of a used vehicle before buying it, and a pre-purchase inspection (PPI) is a good way to find out. Done by motor workshops, such inspections can range from a general look-through of a vehicle to in-depth analysis.

The most basic information you want is whether the car’s mileage is true to its odometer and has not been tampered with. This is an important marker in understanding what sort of periodic maintenance work should have been done and for the inspector to check if certain components, like the engine timing belt, have indeed been changed at the required mileage.

PPIs will also be able to determine if a vehicle has been in an accident before. Body panels that have been repaired or replaced are unlikely to look the same compared with when they were new. Realigned metal parts show stretch marks, while seam sealants, when cured, produce different patterns.

More elaborate PPIs may also include determining paint thickness, which will indicate if the car has been repainted.

The engine’s compression value and the condition of its cylinder sidewalls may be checked as well. If an engine is found to be not up to specification, it will need to be rebuilt and a hefty bill is guaranteed.

Most official distributors will offer PPI for a fee. Being trained by the car manufacturer, the technicians will know the vehicles well. The dealerships also have the latest software to accurately scan the car’s electrical systems and sensors.

Workshops that specialise in a brand or model are a viable alternative. Their familiarity enables them to quickly pinpoint common problem areas. They can also advise on what kind of maintenance work may be needed down the road.

It is a generally accepted practice for sellers to let their cars be sent for a PPI if the buyer puts down a deposit.

Buyers who are not keen on paying for a PPI should, at the very least, ask for the car’s past service history. This will show how well the car has been maintained.

It is also useful to pay attention to the age of the tyres on the used car that you are looking to buy. For safety, tyres should be changed within four to five years, even if they still have plenty of tread.

Watch out for fluids staining or pooling in the engine bay, as this will mean that the seals are failing. Finally, a test drive is crucial to determine that the engine and drivetrain are in good working order.