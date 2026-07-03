Deepal S05 is high on practicality, low on polish

SINGAPORE – It is fair to say that modern cars are, first and foremost, software-driven. It is thus not surprising that software glitches rank top among motorists’ gripes.

This observation was cited by automotive research company JD Power in its 2025 US study, which found that problems related to phone connectivity and over-the-air software updates contributed to a 16-year high in car issues encountered within the first three years of ownership.

JD Power’s China unit had similar findings, with infotainment-related problems leading a list of issues.

From the scores of electrified cars I have driven, I can attest that infotainment glitches are common.

The new Deepal S05 is no exception. The car promises wireless Android Auto connection, but fails to deliver despite repeated attempts with two phones.

Resorting to the radio for music is no consolation, as the transmission fades in and out for no rhyme or reason. In fact, getting to your pre-selected channel involves no fewer than four keystrokes each time you begin a journey.

Like many modern cars, the S05 is able to read road speed limits. But like most of them, the Deepal gets it wrong rather often. For instance, it flashes a 5kmh limit in Lornie Road. Yes, 5kmh.

If Deepal, which is majority-owned by China’s Changan Automobile, can sort out these software issues, the S05 can be quite an attractive buy. For starters, it is priced very competitively, with its list price being some $40,000 lower than rivals in the mid-size crossover segment.

Clean cockpit: A fuss-free fascia with head-up display that avoids visual conflict with electronic road-pricing screen. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

The car is 4,620mm long, 1,900mm wide and 1,600mm tall with a 2,880mm wheelbase and a 1,931kg kerb weight. This means it is only slightly smaller than the Deepal S07, which was reviewed here in March 2025.

Yet, it offers a decent amount of space. Its 492-litre boot and class-leading 159-litre frunk are bigger than those in the S07. There is ample legroom in the second row, although occupants on either side will find the car’s roof curvature rather close to their heads .

The boot cannot accommodate a bi-fold bicycle with its handlebar intact (proxy for bulky items), but its frunk is big enough for a cabin bag. A deep compartment beneath the centre armrest will swallow at least three wine bottles.

Big on paper: The car’s 492-litre boot does not seem to be as big as its stated capacity suggests. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Fantastic frunk: At 159 litres, the car’s front storage is class-leading. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

The interior is comforting on two other counts: The air-conditioning vents are manually adjustable and the door levers are mechanical. Also, you can deactivate various assisted driving aids (and warning chimes) if you find them too intrusive. You need to do this only once.

The S05 is fairly well equipped, with fittings such as head-up display, 50-watt wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, 360-degree reverse camera, self-tilting mirrors on reverse, proximity-triggered door locking and unlocking, 20-inch wheels and an on-board navigation system which, thankfully, works flawlessly. Its 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen swivels to face the driver too.

The car, which qualifies for the Category A certificate of entitlement (COE), has a chic and clean design, and appears somewhat sportier than the S07. Its performance is decidedly modest when compared with the S07. Despite that, it is no laggard in traffic.

Quilted comfort: Ample space for legs and hips, but headroom on either side is impinged by the roof curvature. ST PHOTO: CHRISTOPHER TAN

The car drives reasonably well, although its ride is a little hard and its turning circle a bit wide for its size. Brake regeneration is not harsh, yet produces sufficient “engine braking” for cornering tasks, which it undertakes decently. The brake pedal works efficiently and smoothly. In all, it is a totally inoffensive car at the wheel.

The test car averages 14.8kWh/100km, which translates to a 465km range if driven exclusively in Singapore. This is impressive for a car of its size with a relatively compact battery of 68.8kWh.

Its AC charging speed of 6.6kW is rather slow, but its 200kW DC speed is quick. Unlike the lithium-ion battery in the S07, the S05’s lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery allows for repeated full charging and discharging with no detrimental impact.

On the whole, it is a car that could potentially sit well with many families – as long as its software glitches are resolved.

Deepal S05

Price: $206,999 with COE, before applicable discounts

Motor: Permanent magnet synchronous with 68.8kWh LFP battery

Transmission: Single-speed, rear-wheel drive

Power: 99kW

Torque: 290Nm

0-100kmh: 11.4 seconds

Top speed: 180kmh

Power consumption: 16.7kWh/100km

Charging capacity: 200kW DC; 6.6kW AC

Range: 485km

Agent: DPL Premium Automobiles

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Comparable considerations

Aion Y Plus (From $244,988 with COE)

The Y Plus has lots to offer once you get past its plain looks. It is slightly punchier than the S05 at the wheel, but its tested range of 350km is noticeably shorter. Its main attractions lie in its extraordinary spaciousness, powerful air-conditioning, ample but not overwhelming tech and a decent build quality. If you clock more than 100km a day, its eight-year/300,000km battery warranty is comforting.

Proton e.Mas 7 ($234,988 with COE)

The e.Mas 7 is a utility champ, with plenty of interior room and a boot which will swallow a bi-fold bicycle with handlebar intact. It outguns the S05 on the performance front, but its tested range is a little shorter at 390km. Its ride is decidedly softer, although this comes with noticeable body roll. Assisted driving aids have to be deactivated each time you start a journey.

Toyota bZ4X ($244,888 with COE)

The bZ4X is by far the most polished car in its segment. It is substantially punchier than the S05 and matches its range with a slightly larger battery. The Toyota drives extremely well and has the best suspension set-up of all the cars listed here. It is also spacious, with a boot which accommodates a bi-fold bicycle with handlebar intact easily. It has wireless Apple CarPlay, cabled Android Auto, dual wireless phone chargers and zero glitches.

Kia EV5 (From $241,999 with COE)

The EV5 is a thoughtfully designed car which offers more space than you expect of its footprint. Part of this has to do with its high ceiling. Its range is similar to the S05’s, but on account of a larger battery. The base variant also matches the Deepal’s leisurely pace. It has wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, but connection in the test car proves patchy. Its boot is just enough to accommodate a bi-fold bicycle with handlebar intact. Overall, more refined than the Deepal.