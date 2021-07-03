Cupra comes of age with Formentor coupe-crossover

Seat has always been referred to as the Spanish Volkswagen. It is part of the VW family and its cars typically have a direct VW peer.

But not the Cupra Formentor. Cupra used to be the performance arm of Seat, but was spun off as an independent brand in 2018.

In Seat tradition, Cupra named the Formentor after a Spanish landmark - Formentor is a cape on the island of Mallorca.

The Formentor is touted as a standalone model. Its closest rival in the VW family is the Audi Q3 Sportback. Both are compact coupe-crossovers with similar performance levels.

In Singapore, the Formentor mirrors the Q3 Sportback's line-up - an entry-level 1.5-litre engine (1.4-litre for the Audi) sending 150hp to the front wheels, and a 2-litre 190hp all-wheel-drive version.

Audi is one step up with the racy 400hp 2.5-litre inline-5 RS Q3 Sportback, which has a 4.5-second century sprint.

The Formentor also has a version powered by the same engine, but it is made only in left-hand drive. So, Singapore buyers have to make do with a mellower 310hp version, which is the car reviewed here.

But it is anything but mellow. It hits 100kmh in 4.9 seconds, quicker than hot hatches such as the newly launched fourth-generation VW Golf GTI (6.4 seconds) and its stablemate, the Cupra Leon (5.7 seconds).

And the car impresses on three fronts.

One, it looks better in sheet metal than in photos. It does not have the ungainly bulk of some crossovers, especially from the C-pillars onwards. It may have the shape of a coupe, but it looks more like a hatchback than a crossover.

I chance upon an Audi Q3 Sportback on the Central Expressway during the test-drive and find myself looking at the level of the driver's chin. The Formentor, at 1,528mm, is noticeably shorter than the 1,561mm-tall Audi.

CUPRA FORMENTOR VZ PRICE: $246,999 with COE ENGINE: 1,984cc 16-valve inline-4 turbocharged TRANSMISSION: Seven-speed dual-clutch with paddle shift POWER: 310hp at 5,450rpm TORQUE: 400Nm at 2,000-5,450rpm 0-100KMH: 4.9 seconds TOP SPEED: 250kmh FUEL CONSUMPTION: 7.7 litres/100km AGENT: Vertex Euro Motors

Two, it drives like a hatchback.

The car does not have the high driving position of crossovers. Neither does it lean to the sides excessively as taller cars do around bends.

I get behind the wheel of the Formentor about two weeks after I tested the Cupra Leon hatchback and it feels like a four-wheel-drive version of the latter.

It is raining when I drive the Formentor through the winding roads in Neo Tiew and the all-wheel-drive provides ample grip on the wet roads, giving me the confidence to drive faster on the same route than in the Cupra Leon.

The third surprise is the suite of premium amenities. The 12-inch infotainment touchscreen is one of the biggest in a compact segment. Wireless phone charging and a 10-speaker BeatsAudio are also on board.

On the safety front, its blindspot warning deserves a special mention. Unlike warning lights that are typically found on the side mirrors, the Formentor's warning is part of the cabin's ambient lighting strip on the door panel.

The test-car averages 10.1 litres for 100km, versus its stated 7.7 litres.

There is nothing to dislike about the car, except that its 420-litre boot, which is small for a crossover, is even tighter than the compact Seat Ateca (485 litres).

For its performance and uniqueness, the Formentor still faces major obstacles here. It is unknown outside the small circle of enthusiasts and priced too close to the Audi Q3 Sportback, which means price-conscious buyers may prefer the Audi.

It is, however, a ride for those who want to go against the flow.