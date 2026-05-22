Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BARCELONA, Spain – The new EX60 is Volvo Cars’ sixth electric model in four years. And it is quite possibly the most competent product among the Geely-owned Swedish marque’s record spate of launches.

The mid-sized sport utility vehicle is the first car built on Volvo’s Scalable Product Architecture 3 platform. To be used for future Volvo cars – and potentially those of other car brands within the Geely group – the platform features massive cast frames, a battery-as-part-of-body design and a high degree of modularity.

There is at least one trade-off with this platform. Should there be faulty battery cells, they cannot be replaced individually. You have to change the entire pack. But the upsides are the weight saved and a body rigidity which bodes well for driving dynamics – more on this later.

Measuring 4,803mm long, 1,899mm wide and 1,639mm tall, the EX60 is noticeably longer than the petrol-powered Volvo XC60. This translates to more interior room, with its 2,970mm wheelbase being one of the longest in its size segment.

Storage space is also impressive with a 634-litre boot and 58-litre frunk. The boot has two sizeable underfloor compartments, one big enough for a duffel bag and the other fitted with a removable bin, which is handy for wet things.

There are three variants: a 275kW/480Nm single-motor P6 with a 5.9-second century sprint and 611km range from an 83kWh battery; a 375kW/710Nm dual-motor P10 with a 4.6-second century sprint and 660km range from a 95kWh battery; and a 500kW/790Nm dual-motor P12 with a 3.9-second century sprint and 810km range from a 117kWh battery.

Singapore will get only the P6, as the other two will face prohibitively high road taxes. No great loss, as even the most modest variant is sufficient for Singapore and Malaysia roads. While its stated acceleration is weaker than the plug-in hybrid all-wheel-drive XC60 T8’s, it feels quicker at the wheel as all its torque goes to the rear wheels instantaneously.

A minimalist steering wheel, landscape infotainment screen and high-mounted instrument screen are some of the neat features in the EX60. PHOTO: VOLVO CARS

With an average kerb weight of 2.2 tonnes, it is only 50kg heavier than the XC60 T8. It also sits closer to the tarmac and has a drag coefficient of 0.26, which makes it more aerodynamic than the XC60 and contributes to its excellent road behaviour.

The car is wonderfully settled across all speeds and surfaces. Fitted with mechanical valve dampers which work well to control rebound without compromising comfort, the P6 betrays the least body movement of all Volvos I have driven in recent years.

The car rides on 22-inch wheels with 255/40 tyres in front and wider 265/40 rear rubbers. Singapore-bound cars will have 21-inch wheels.

Be it crawling over speed strips in the city or barrelling down the highway at full throttle, the new Volvo is as flawless as a Japanese melon. Adding to that is a steering tractability that rivals that of the peachy Porsche Macan Electric.

Without exaggeration, the EX60 P6 is the calmest Volvo you can buy. The P6 holds up well against the more sophisticated P10, which is fitted with electronic adaptive dampers and offers a marginally plusher ride.

Recline, look out the glass roof and relax – no matter how fast the driver is going. PHOTO: VOLVO CARS

Across serpentine mountain roads leading to and from the Vilarnau winery in the Penedes region of Catalonia, the car amazes with a surefootedness which wide, lower-slung vehicles are usually blessed with.

Body roll is well contained and the car’s weight does not make its presence felt in the least. Driven in the strongest one-pedal mode, the EX60 thrills without spills.

Back in the city, it negotiates what must be the world’s tightest hairpin turn with equanimity – a feat which even smaller cars might find a little challenging.

While some cars may feel settled and stable at the wheel, they can induce carsickness for those in the rear. To test this, I sit in the second row for almost 100km and am happy to say there is zero risk of revisiting your breakfast.

A 634-litre boot with nifty underfloor compartments. PHOTO: VOLVO CARS

The second row is also extraordinarily roomy for a 4.8m-long car, and you are not seated with raised knees as in some electric cars. The rear seats recline at the touch of a button. This feature, plus an electrochromatic glass roof, adds to the sensation of space.

A 58-litre frunk ups stowage capacity, but like in most cars, is still accessible via manual means. PHOTO: VOLVO CARS

Despite being driven with no regard to conserving electrons, the EX60 P6 averages 20.3kWh/100km. Based on clocked and remaining distances, the car has a real-world range of around 440km. If driven more sanely, this could easily rise to 500km.

All modern Volvos boast tastefully designed cabins, but the EX60 has a higher cool quotient. Volvo’s first landscape infotainment touchscreen makes its debut, alongside a slim high-mounted instrument tablet which makes head-up display redundant. Key functions are lined up along the side of the screen closest to the driver. This is not too shoddy an alternative to physical switches.

A retractable storage tray with two cupholders and a centre glove box offer practicality with style. PHOTO: VOLVO CARS

The infotainment system comes with Google Gemini AI assistant, which can hold a conversation and respond to conversational-style instructions – largely limited to climate control and navigation.

Some Chinese cars come with voice commands which can control things like the windows, tailgate and glass roof shade. The Volvo’s system does not yet have Android Auto, but has most features found on your phone embedded in it.

These run on an e-SIM, which is free for five years. Over-the-air software updates are not dependent on this e-SIM.

A new two-spoke steering wheel with mini joysticks looks stylishly minimalist . Adjustments for the steering wheel and wing mirrors are screen-based, but the latter lacks capacity for minute shifts.

Lit wing-door handles are a joy to behold, and will soon be seen in other cars. PHOTO: VOLVO CARS

Other cool features include a centrally located glovebox, a retractable compartment on the centre armrest with dual cupholders, and door levers which incorporate electrical operation and mechanical override (a first for Volvo). Mundane grab handles, however, have gone the way of physical switches.

The Volvo’s cool factor extends to its exterior, with visually and tactilely pleasing wing-door handles taking centre stage. They add a dash of exoticness to the EX60, which otherwise looks somewhat like a bigger Volvo EX30 – a handsome car in its own right.

The door handles are thoughtfully lit, as is the charging port.

Methinks the EX60 has a decent chance of replicating the EX30’s runaway success in Singapore.

Volvo EX60 P6 Ultra

Price: Estimated at $360,000 with certificate of entitlement, before applicable discounts

Motor: AC synchronous, permanent magnet with 83kWh lithium-ion battery

Transmission: Single-speed rear-wheel drive

Power: 275kW

Torque: 480Nm

0-100kmh: 5.9 seconds

Top speed: 180kmh

Power consumption: 18kWh/100km

Charging capacity: 22kW AC; 320kW DC

Range: Up to 611km

Agent: Wearnes Automotive

Rating: ★★★★☆

Road tester notes

The EX60 has: