Consider typical commute, weather conditions and treadwear life when choosing the right tyre

Distance travelled per trip, environment and the travel route are parameters that one should consider when selecting tyres.

Tyre shopping tips

Tyres play a crucial role in keeping the occupants of a vehicle safe. At the same time, they must give the driver the confidence to control the car in all situations.

Manufacturers generally classify their tyres as performance, comfort/touring or eco models.

Distance travelled per trip, the environment and the travel route are parameters that one should consider when selecting tyres. Additional factors to bear in mind include the lifespan of the tyre.

If the typical journeys are relatively short, no longer than 20km, driving conditions are less likely to change drastically. Here, the concern may be more about optimising energy consumption, whether battery or petrol. Eco tyres would be ideal, although the gains in efficiency may come at the expense of comfort, as such tyres tend to have a harder rubber compound.

The driving environment is another important factor to consider. Given that rainfall is such a common occurrence in Singapore, the wet performance of a tyre should be considered during purchase. You want tyres to be able to grip and have strong braking performance in the wet.

This may come as a surprise, but performance tyres actually do well in the wet because they are able to channel water away quickly to maintain traction.

The route taken during a given trip is also something that should influence tyre selection.

Highways are designed for higher speeds and therefore have straight sections with gradual turns. Country roads like the ones along the east coast of Malaysia towards Kuantan, in contrast, require the driver to apply more pronounced inputs to the steering wheel. What you want is good feedback from the car’s tyres.

In terms of service life, passenger car tyres are expected to last between 30,000km and 60,000km. Exactly when they should be replaced is influenced by factors like how they are used and whether they are properly cared for, such as maintaining proper inflation pressures. Driving style, correct inflation pressures and load changes in the tyres’ lifecycle all affect tread life.

One useful reference point is the treadwear number on the tyres. This helps to establish how long-lasting a tyre model is.

An eco tyre has a treadwear number of approximately 300 and will go a longer distance than a performance tyre rated at 240 , for example .

The process of selecting the right tyre for your vehicle needs to be taken holistically. Performance tyres are desirable for what they are capable of, but they tend to cost more, not just in terms of price, but also in terms of the impact on fuel consumption.

Eco tyres stretch the dollar-value of your purchase but they do not score highly under certain conditions, such as high-speed braking or wet-weather cornering.