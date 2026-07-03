Compact electric SUV Nevo Q05 arrives in August

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The Nevo Q05 will be in Singapore in August.

Made-in-Thailand Nevo Q05 to launch here

The Nevo Q05, a compact electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) by Chinese carmaker Changan, arrives in Singapore in August.

At 4,435mm long, the mass-market electric vehicle (EV) pits itself again the BYD Atto 3 and Jaecoo J5.

While local specifications are still being confirmed, the version launched in Thailand in May features a 51.9kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with a 462km range under the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) test, which is usually more optimistic than the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) standard adopted in Singapore.

Rather than being a stand-alone brand, Nevo will join Deepal to be a line under the Changan umbrella in Singapore, sold by multi-brand dealer group Premium Automobiles. The Nevo Q05 is the second model to be made at Changan’s factory in Rayong, Thailand, following the Deepal S05.

Ora 5 qualifies for Category A COE

The Ora 5 is more spacious and energy-efficient than the Good Cat. PHOTO: CYCLE & CARRIAGE AUTOMOTIVE

With its big round LED headlights and soft curves, the Ora 5 may well be the cuddliest-looking electric SUV around.

Measuring 4,471mm long and 1,641mm tall, this five-seater looks like an enlarged version of the Good Cat electric hatchback, the model which Ora brand debuted locally in 2023.

Despite being bigger overall, the 5 is more energy-efficient, consuming 15.5kWh/100km, compared with the hatchback’s 16.7kWh/100km.

The version in Singapore features a 100kW motor, qualifying it for a Category A certificate of entitlement (COE). Its 58.3kWh LFP battery is good for 435km under the WLTP combined test cycle. It supports 11kW AC and 120kW DC charging.

It is retailing at the Ora showroom at 239 Alexandra Road for $241,999 with COE, before applicable discounts.

BMW’s largest electric SUV

The latest BMW X5 includes an electric iX5 version. PHOTO: BMW

BMW’s push to electrify extends to the iX5, marking the first time that the luxury SUV goes fully electric.

The iX5 60 xDrive was unveiled on June 30 along with the fifth-generation X5 combustion-engine versions.

At 4,994mm, the iX5 is 212mm longer overall than the iX3 launched locally in June. Unlike its predecessors, the latest X5 does not offer a seven-seater option.

Design touches that differentiate the iX5 from the iX3 include the exaggerated X headlight design and door handles that sit along the edge of the windows.

The iX5 60 xDrive is a 425kW dual-motor electric vehicle with a 141kWh battery that gives up to 845km of operating range.

The iX5 will be progressively launched around the world from early 2027.

Porsche EV gains new sound, optional virtual gears

The Porsche Taycan has a new synthesised sound and simulated gear changes. PHOTO: PORSCHE

The updated Porsche Taycan receives a new synthesised sound and simulated gear changes to enhance driving engagement.

They are available as part of a $4,139 option, which includes the GT Sport steering wheel. By tugging the shift paddles, the driver can trigger gear-shift jerks and electric motor “engine-braking”.

The E-Shift system features a virtual rev limiter to replicate the combustion engine feel.

The updated Taycan also gets a refreshed infotainment system from the Cayenne Electric. All 2027 Taycan variants are available for order at Porsche Studio Singapore, starting at $408,288 before COE and options.

Seven-seater BYD Sealion 8 plug-in hybrid in town

The BYD Sealion 8 DM-i has been approved for sale in Singapore. PHOTO: BYDAUTOMOTIVE.COM.AU

The seven-seater BYD Sealion 8 DM-i plug-in hybrid has cleared Land Transport Authority (LTA) approval, just in time for its media launch slated for July 9.

At 5,040mm long, it is nearly as big as premium seven-seater SUVs like the petrol-powered Audi Q7 (5,072mm) and the electric Hyundai Ioniq 9 (5,060mm).

The version approved by the LTA has a 1.5-litre engine and a power output of 205kW, similar to the model sold in Australia.

Based on the Australian specifications, the Sealion 8 DM-i Dynamic has a 19kWh battery offering an electric range of 103km under the NEDC test cycle. The batteries can be charged at up to 11kW AC and 40kW DC, while the 148hp 1.5-litre turbocharged engine drinks from a 60-litre fuel tank.

Cars growing bigger with every generation

It is not just your imagination – cars are getting bigger. Over two decades, the average car has grown by about 1 sq m , or 12.3 per cent.

The analysis was published by UK-based Vehicle Data Global (VDG), which found that the average car in 2026 takes up 8.61 sq m , compared with 7.67 sq m in 2006. Its July 1 report said the bloat is not only due to the rising popularity of larger SUV body styles, but also cars growing larger with each generation.

The Ford Focus’ footprint, the report cited, has increased by 13.4 per cent since its first generation in 1998, while today’s Volkswagen Golf is 12.4 per cent larger than the 1995 model.

VDG said that as a result of cars being bigger, in England, where most households rely on kerbside parking, the typical residential street can no longer accommodate as many cars.

Komoco closes Upper Thomson Road service centre

Hyundai distributor Komoco Motors closed its service centre at 551 Upper Thomson Road on July 1. Hyundai owners living in the north-east are redirected to the dealer’s facility at 9A Serangoon North Avenue 5.

Komoco Motors’ two other service centres are located at the Shell petrol station in Changi Road near Kembangan MRT station and its headquarters at 253 Alexandra Road.

23% off Shell fuels

Shell GO+ members will get a 23 per cent fuel discount at Shell from July 3 to 6. Spend $100 on fuels to receive an $8 fuel voucher for the next visit. Go to the Shell Asia app to find out more.