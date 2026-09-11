Chinese carmaker Leapmotor to unveil second EV model here in January 2027

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The Leapmotor B03X is a Category A COE compact electric SUV expected to be unveiled at the Singapore Motorshow in 2027.

Second Leapmotor EV slated for Singapore Motorshow 2027 debut

Leapmotor, the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) brand backed by global automotive group Stellantis, will launch the B03X in Singapore at the Singapore Motorshow in January 2027.

At 4,270mm long, the compact crossover will compete against rivals like the BYD Atto 2 (4,310mm). It is the second model from Leapmotor after the launch of the C10 in November 2025.

The Singapore-bound version delivers 100kW, fitting into the Category A certificate of entitlement (COE) threshold. Energy consumption is rated at 15.7kWh/100km.

In Europe, where order books for the car opened in July, the B03X has 145kW and two battery options – 39.8kWh and 53kWh – with the larger capacity version boasting an operating range of 382km.

Mercedes-Benz launches first electric estate in Singapore

The Mercedes-Benz CLA200 electric Shooting Brake will be joined by a hybrid version in the coming months. PHOTO: MERCEDES-BENZ SINGAPORE

Mercedes-Benz’s local product offensive continues with the launch of the CLA Shooting Brake on Sept 4 – just two weeks after unveiling the electric GLC sport utility vehicle.

Marking the brand’s first electric estate, the wagon is derived from the four-door CLA launched here in January.

Keeping with shooting brake tradition, the CLA Shooting Brake prioritises style over utility. Even though it has grown 35mm in length over the previous non-electric model to be 4,723mm long and gaining 61mm in wheelbase to 2,790mm, cabin space is a mixed bag – rear legroom is reduced by 6mm while front occupants gain 11mm.

Maximum cargo capacity with rear seats folded shrinks by 60 litres to 1,290 litres. However, this is offset by the 101-litre storage bin under the bonnet.

In CLA200 form, the single-motor EV has 110kW of power, qualifying it as a Category A COE model. Fully charged, it has a range of 551km. Direct current charging peaks at 200kW and alternating current at 22kW.

The CLA200 electric Shooting Brake is priced at $300,888 with COE. The line-up will be joined by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol-hybrid version in the coming months.

BYD’s Cat A COE price buster

The electric BYD Atto 1 was launched at Zouk Singapore on Sept 9. ST PHOTO: LEE NIAN TJOE

BYD launched its Atto 1, a compact electric hatchback, on Sept 9 at Zouk Singapore.

As reported by The Straits Times on Sept 4, the car has an exceptionally small footprint, being shorter overall than the Mini Cooper 5-Door. Even so, the Atto 1’s cabin manages to be reasonably spacious, apart from the shallow boot.

Under the pulsating strobe lights of the Zouk dance floor where the car was unveiled, the interior seems rather well put together, consistent with BYD’s larger models. Sound insulation seems good, too, based on how it kept the thumping bass of the disco at bay.

The hatchback can travel up to 322km on a single charge, which is comparable with the Proton e.Mas 5’s 325km. At its peak direct current charging rate of 85kW, it takes an hour to fill up the 43.2kWh battery.

Alternating current charging maxes out at 11kW, stretching the charging time to four hours and 36 minutes.

The Atto 1’s biggest trump card is its price. Announced on the day Category A COE premiums hit an all-time high of $133,009, BYD is launching the hatchback at $169,888 with COE, making it among the most affordable new cars on sale.

Bidding opens for SPM vehicle registration series

Bidding on the Land Transport Authority’s OneMotoring portal for SPM series car plates is open until 4.30pm on Sept 16.

The minimum bid amount is $1,000.

Bidders can submit up to three vehicle numbers with the same prefix at the same bid amount in a single submission, ranked by preference. Only one registration number will be awarded if successful.

Go to onemotoring.lta.gov.sg for more information.

Future of Seat under assessment

The future of Spanish car brand Seat is uncertain under Volkswagen Group’s sweeping turnaround plan, which includes headcount cuts and finding new uses for four factories in Germany beyond 2030.

These include the Neckarsulm site, known for making Audi’s performance models like the discontinued R8 and RS4 Avant. Today, the plant in northern Germany builds the A5, A6 and the e-tron GT electric grand tourer.

In its statement issued on Sept 4, Seat said that beyond the current product cycle, which includes facelifts and launches, the brand’s future direction “remains under assessment”.

This was after Volkswagen Group, which also owns brands like Bentley, Lamborghini and Skoda, said management and unions have agreed to cut a further 50,000 jobs by the end of the decade, on top of the 50,000 jobs announced in March.

The total 100,000 cuts amounts to about 15 per cent of the carmaker’s 660,000 global workforce. Alongside the headcount reduction, the carmaker also said that it will be halving the number of models it makes by 2035.

The overhaul comes as the group deals with slumping profits over the past year, amid trade tariffs, slowing China sales and aggressive competition from Chinese EV rivals.

While Seat has not been sold in Singapore since its local motor distributor cleared its existing stock of the cars in 2023 to represent Chinese carmaker Chery, aftersales care for the Spanish cars is handled by Volkswagen Group Singapore.