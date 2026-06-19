China’s race-winning motorcycle ZXMoto 500RR to launch here in September

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The ZXMoto 500RR has a 470cc, four-cylinder engine that makes 83hp at 13,500rpm.

Chinese superbike bound for Singapore

Chinese motorcycle brand ZXMoto, which stunned the motorcycle world with recent European race wins, will launch its 500RR in Singapore by September. The Chongqing-based company has appointed Mah, an established motorcycle dealer in Singapore, as its exclusive distributor in June.

Powering the 500RR is a 470cc, four-cylinder engine that makes 83hp at 13,500rpm, which propels the two-wheeler to a top speed of 235kmh.

In January 2027, it will be joined by the 820RR, the road-going version of the race machine that shot the two-year-old motorcycle-maker to fame after its historic double victory at March’s WorldSBK race weekend in Portugal.

Deepal’s Category A EV

The Deepal S05 is a Category A COE EV that is now available in Singapore. PHOTO: DPL PREMIUM AUTOMOBILES

The Deepal S05 is the first electric vehicle with a Category A certificate of entitlement from Chinese state-owned automotive group Changan in Singapore.

At 4,620mm long, it is bigger than the popular BYD Atto 3 (4,455mm). Unusually for its class, the car’s 99kW motor powers the rear axle, freeing up space under the bonnet for a generous 159-litre “frunk”.

Its 68.8kWh LFP battery promises a driving range of 485km. While alternating current charging is capped at 6.6kW, direct current fast charging peaks at an impressive 200kW.

The S05 joins the larger Deepal S07 as the second model from the brand after its Singapore launch in early 2025.

Audi sticks with diesel power

New Audi Q7 replaces the familiar seven-seater SUV that has been around since 2015. PHOTO: AUDI

Bucking the global shift towards electric vehicles, Audi’s new third-generation Q7 has debuted in Europe with diesel-hybrid power. Its 3-litre V6 is supported by an 18kW electric motor to boost off-the-line performance.

Succeeding the model that has been around since 2015, the large sport utility vehicle cuts a boxy, muscular stance. Overall length shrinks by 16mm but width grows by 40mm.

In case other road users fail to see such a large car approaching, the Q7 projects its turn signals onto the surrounding road surface, flashing in sync with the indicators on its headlights and tail lamps. This is said to be a world first.

The car’s dashboard features a full-width digital screen treatment similar to other recent Audi models. The built-in voice assistant taps conversational artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT when it needs additional help to answer the driver’s queries.

Expect more details on the new Q7 in the coming months.