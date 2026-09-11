Chery iCaur V23 is tough on the outside, soft on the inside

Macho mucho: The iCaur V23 looks every bit like a rugged all-terrain vehicle, which it is not.

SINGAPORE – In 1994, Japan’s Casio introduced Baby-G, a smaller and lighter version of its popular and rugged G-Shock line of watches. It flew off the shelves.

Mercedes-Benz could have taken a leaf out of Casio’s book and made a smaller, city-friendlier variant of its iconic, macho G-wagen sport utility vehicle (SUV). But it has not. Like nature, Chinese carmakers abhor a vacuum.

Hence, the car you see here can be passed off as a baby G-wagen. Well, sort of, since you cannot quite rip off a design entirely without infringing on intellectual property laws.

The iCaur V23 is an electric compact SUV with an interesting “dual-bumper” front, with the upper assembly housing a pair of retro round headlights. The car has high ground clearance, off-road-style 19-inch wheels, side steps to help you get in and out, and an angular shape that is so cool.

Cooler are its flush door handles, which are unlike any other. Instead of the jack-knife action used by Tesla and a few Chinese brands, the iCaur handles offer a more conventional upward pulling action. Far less awkward than the jack-knife design.

Its designers could have stuck with conventional door handles, which would have given the iCaur V23 an even stronger G-wagen vibe. Matters not, since the car won Germany’s prestigious 2026 Red Dot Design Award.

What iCaur could have done is pay more attention to quality control. The test car’s proximity-triggered door lock-and-unlock feature does not always work. Worse, it chirps intermittently, for no apparent reason. A mild annoyance that becomes downright irritating in the middle of the night, when you are trying to fall asleep.

Cosy quarters: The cabin’s width and height are less than what its exterior dimensions suggest. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

iCaur is the third Chery sub-brand to arrive here, following Jaecoo and Omoda. The V23 is the smallest but most rugged-looking model in the Chery family range here. It measures 4,220mm long, 1,915mm wide and 1,845mm tall with a 2,735mm wheelbase and 1,710kg kerb weight.

That makes it only slightly longer and wider than the Toyota Yaris Cross, but a lot taller. In fact, its height means it cannot enter some older multi-storey carparks. But it does give the car that tall SUV stance.

Like most modern SUVs, the V23 delivers form, but not quite function. It is a rear-wheel drive, which makes it a nifty little thing on tarmac. Its generous ground clearance notwithstanding, the car will be like a fish out of water if it is taken off-road.

Small stowage: Outdoorsy types will find the boot inadequate. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Like the G-wagen, the V23 has a side-hinged tailgate. But the stowage within is modest. Even folding the rear seats makes carrying something bulky like a bi-fold bicycle somewhat of a chore.

The car’s 1,915mm width has to do more with its cosmetic claddings than its actual body shell. Its cabin is actually smallish and can accommodate only four occupants. Neither is its ceiling height reflective of the vehicle’s 1,845mm height.

The V23 does not have many frills. Not even the driver-side window has one-touch operation. Android Auto requires a cable. And the car’s wireless phone-charging cradle is cleverly designed but proves to be ineffective. I do appreciate its manual air-conditioning vents and mechanical door levers, though.

Cool cockpit: The dash is dressed up with an array of retro physical knobs and switches. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

The car is kind of fun at the wheel. Given its dimensions and rear-wheel drive, it is very manoeuvrable. It does not feel daunting even in the tightest carpark. Having wheels at the four extreme corners contribute to its surefootedness, too. And it has decent left-side visibility – something that you cannot take for granted these days.

Despite its modest powertrain, the iCaur feels lively in most situations. It moves with plenty of rocking motions, which is not too dissimilar to what you experience in the G-wagen. There is also a strong, intermittent vibration from the steering wheel, which is unheard of in electric cars when they are standing still.

The test car averages 17.7kWh/100km (probably on account of its weight), which translates to a range of 338km. Still, this is slightly better than what the company declares. While the range may seem relatively modest, charging is quick because of its smallish battery. The battery’s iron phosphate composition also allows it to be charged to 100 per cent regularly.

Light show: Big, round headlamps with daytime-running strips add to the car’s fussy front. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

The iCaur V23 should have no shortage of fans, primarily because of its high cool quotient. Those who want more boring stuff like practicality and functionality may have to look elsewhere.

christan@sph.com.sg

• Follow Christopher Tan on Instagram @chris.motoring

iCaur V23

Price: $212,999 with certificate of entitlement (COE), before applicable discounts

Motor: Permanent magnet synchronous with 59.9kWh iron phosphate battery

Transmission: Single-speed, rear-wheel

Power: 100kW

Torque: 180Nm

0-100kmh: 11 seconds

Top speed: 140kmh

Power consumption: 22kWh/100km

Charging capacity: 6.6kW AC; 85kW DC

Range: 312km

Agent: Vertex Automobile

Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Comparable considerations

Toyota Yaris Cross ($237,888 with COE)

The Yaris Cross is about the same size as the V23, with as compact a cabin and boot. For those who are not ready for electrification, it is an excellent alternative that offers reliability, drivability and efficiency. The hybrid has an enviable tested fuel consumption of 3.8 litres/100km.

Suzuki Jimny 5Dr ($224,888 with COE)

The Jimny 5Dr is slightly smaller than the V23, so do not expect its interior to be more spacious. On tarmac, its ride and handling will not pass muster for many. The petrol-powered car’s real proposition, however, is its off-road credentials. The Jimny will traverse unpaved paths with confidence. And it looks pretty cool, too.

Jaecoo 6 ($247,999 with COE)

The Jaecoo 6 (previously J6) is a bigger and more practical electric alternative to the iCaur V23. It offers a lot more space inside and is noticeably more comfortable on the go. The dual-motor variant has nine drive modes, many tailored for off-road applications (although it is not as rugged as the Suzuki Jimny). It is easy on the eye. A less punchy but somewhat more affordable single-motor option is now available.