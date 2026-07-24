Catch classic cars in immersive exhibition across legendary motoring routes

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The Concours d'Elegance will be held at the IMBA Theatre, Gardens by the Bay from Aug 13 to 16.

Classic car pageant rolls in

Catch about 55 classic cars on display at the Concours d’Elegance Singapore held from Aug 13 to 16 at the IMBA Theatre in Gardens by the Bay. These cars, which include both Singapore and foreign-registered vehicles, are at least 35 years old and can be driven on the road.

So far, they include special models like the Jaguar E-Type, Mercedes-Benz 500SEC, Porsche 356 and a Porsche 930 Turbo Slantnose, coming from Singapore and Malaysia.

Some of the cars would be part of the Concours competition where they will be judged on their condition, rarity, historical significance and style, among other criteria. The last time Singapore had a Concours d’Elegance was in 2018 at The Fullerton Hotel.

Rather than traditional static displays, as is the norm for Concours d’Elegance car shows in places like Pebble Beach in California and Lake Como in Italy, the cars will be presented within cinematic recreations of legendary grand touring routes.

On the back of the competition is a road tour on Aug 16. Open to cars and motorcycles built in 1991 or earlier, the scenic drive includes a treasure hunt.

Other activities lined up over the event days are expert talks, community car meets, workshops and guided gallery tours.

Public admission tickets cost $29, while $190 VIP tickets include official merchandise, a complimentary welcome drink and front-row seating at selected workshops and talks.

Find out more at https://www.concourssg.com/

Corvette in town

The 2026 Corvette Stingray was unveiled on July 18, in Dempsey Road. ST PHOTO: LEE NIAN TJOE

The Corvette Stingray, America’s best-known supercar, has been updated and is now available in Singapore.

The most significant change is the removal of the bank of buttons along the grab handle partitioning the dashboard from the passenger. The centre digital display has been enlarged from 12.7 inches to 14 inches , and an additional 6.6-inch display has been added to the right side of the steering wheel.

Priced at $868,888 with certificate of entitlement (COE), the sports car is mechanically identical to the version reviewed in January. It retains its mid-mounted 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine producing 495hp, paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and boasts a top speed of 312kmh.

Eurokars Leasing opens second outlet in Alexandra Road

Eurokars Leasing opened its Rental Experience Lounge in the City on July 14. PHOTO: EUROKARS GROUP

Eurokars Leasing opened its second outlet in Singapore with the opening of the City Lounge on July 14. Located at The Alexcier in Alexandra Road, the facility complements the one at Tanjong Penjuru facility in the Pioneer district.

The local company offers a wide range of cars, including Chinese, Japanese and European models for long-term and short-term lease.

The rental arm of the automotive group, which represents brands such as BMW, Mazda and MG, announced in April that it had entered into a franchise partnership with US-headquartered Enterprise Mobility to introduce Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo here in October.

Vincar refreshes pre-owned car showroom

Vincar Group's renovated pre-owned car showroom at The Alexcier on Alexandra Road. PHOTO: VINCAR GROUP

Home-grown Vincar Group, which represents brands such as GAC Aion and Proton e.Mas, reopened its refurbished pre-owned car showroom on July 16. Located on the ground floor of The Alexcier in Alexandra Road, the space has been freshened up with an open-concept layout with dedicated consultation areas.

Category A COE electric Alfa Romeo

The Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica will launch in Category A COE form in the coming weeks. PHOTO: ALFAROMEO.COM.SG

The Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica will launch in the coming weeks, following the electric sport utility vehicle receiving approval by the Land Transport Authority in July.

Powered by a 100kW motor, the car qualifies for the Category A COE bracket. It boasts an energy consumption rate of 14.1kWh/100km and an operating range of up to 414km. Direct current fast-charging accepts up to 100kW, while alternating current charging peaks at 11kW.

Find out more at https://www.alfaromeo.com.sg/

BYD partners Paris Saint-Germain

BYD is sponsoring French football club Paris Saint-Germain for the next three seasons. PHOTO: BYD

BYD has signed a three-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to become the French football club’s official automotive partner.

The sponsorship includes worldwide campaigns and digital content featuring its men’s and women’s teams. Vehicles from both BYD and its luxury arm Denza will also be prominently displayed at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

While the value of the deal remains undisclosed, BYD is expanding rapidly in Europe. The Chinese carmaker is said to be close to choosing a second European manufacturing site following its factory in Hungary.