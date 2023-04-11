Cars@Expo returns with more automakers and exclusive deals

Going by the statistics of Cars@Expo in August 2022, the automotive show was a mega hit.
In the first show since the relaxation of safe distancing measures, some 120,000 visitors thronged the halls of the Singapore Expo in search of exclusive deals, and a total of 520 vehicles, worth $92 million, were sold over the two-day event.
It showed Singaporeans’ healthy appetite and love for cars, explaining why SPH Media will bring Cars@Expo back once more, to the Singapore Expo Halls 3B and 4, on April 15 and 16.
Living up to its branding as the biggest car show in Singapore, it will feature 34 exhibitors, which include car brands, new and pre-owned dealers, and retailers of automotive accessories, across 29 booths all under one roof.
Mr Christopher Chan, head of sales at SPH Media, says: “Following a very successful show last year, Cars@Expo is back with spectacular deals catering to different car buyers’ needs.”
From Audi to Volvo, there will be a ride that will appeal to everyone, regardless of budgets and requirements.
Driving green
As the Singapore Government continues to push for cleaner energy vehicles by 2040, it is natural for Singaporeans to have a deeper interest in electric vehicles (EVs).
“With sustainability and green mobility coming into focus, visitors can also look forward to an informative School of EV zone curated with useful information for those considering an electric vehicle,” says Mr Chan.
The zone is an interactive exhibition where visitors to Cars@Expo can find out more about EVs and get a clearer understanding of such electrified rides.
There, visitors can learn where to charge EV cars in Singapore and the ways to maintain them. Designed to be educational and informative, the area is suitable for both adults and children, with activities planned out for the young ones, too.
For those considering EVs as their next acquisition, Cars@Expo is stocked with interesting options such as the BYD Atto 3 100 kW and the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The former makes for a good starting point for first-time owners while the latter bears the honour of being the first EV manufactured in Singapore.
Mr Ng Choon Wee, commercial director of Komoco Motors, the distributor of the Korean marque in Singapore, says: “Hyundai has a strong reputation of providing efficient cars that pack substance without forgetting style. At Cars@Expo 2023, we will be showcasing our ‘green’ cars including the Ioniq 5, Tucson Turbo Hybrid, and Santa Fe Turbo Hybrid.”
Automotives galore
Besides the EVs, there is also a plethora of new petrol-powered cars on show. First-time car owners can consider the likes of the new Honda Jazz Crosstar e:HEV, and Suzuki Jimny. These nifty cars are easy to handle and manoeuvre on busy Singapore roads.
The BMW X1 sDrive16i xLine, Audi Q3 1.5 TFS S tronic and Skoda Octavia, on the other hand, make for good options for those whose priority is having more space for their family.
And for those who need to ferry multiple generations on family outings, the Lexus RX 350h and MG HS Exclusive as well as the Toyota Harrier Hybrid will tick all the right boxes.
Not only are they spacious, they are designed with touches of luxury for a comfortable journey, earning nods of approval from the grandparents to the little ones.
A unique attraction at Cars@Expo will be the showcase of an Alfa Romeo Stelvio sports utility vehicle (SUV) that has been specially flown in from Australia.
While the left-hand-drive SUV, which boasts 280hp of power, is not for booking just yet, it is exhibited at the show to announce that Capella Auto – the Komoco Holdings subsidiary distributing Jeep – is now representing the Italian marque.
Established pre-owned car dealers will also be out in full force at Cars@Expo. Cosmo Automobiles, Dynamic Motoring, Motor-East, SG Car Choice, Sime Darby Auto Selection, Supreme Cars and SWheels Auto will be joined by Performance Premium Selection – Singapore's only pre-owned BMW dealership.
Those who need help to improve their ride – aesthetics, performance or otherwise – can head to the area where car accessories specialists like Autobacs, Hyper Tyre and Stamford Tyre will be at.
With the daily specials and show-exclusive discounts, it will be a good time for motorists to get a new set of tyres and rims, car shampoos and waxes or even servicing packages.
Mr Lawrence Tan, managing director of Performance Motors, says: “Cars@Expo is a great opportunity for us to connect with our existing customers and reach out to potential customers, as well as brand enthusiasts, beyond the showroom.”
Agreeing with Mr Tan is Mr Jason Lim, managing director of Eurokars Auto, which, in October last year, joined Performance Motors to become the two BMW dealerships in Singapore.
“This is Eurokars Auto’s first time at Cars@Expo as an authorised dealer of BMW vehicles, and the team is extremely excited to engage with customers and brand enthusiasts. With our wide range of vehicles on display and attractive promotions across the board, we're confident there is something for everyone.”
Who’s At The Show
Hall 3B
Pre-owned Cosmo Automobiles, Dynamic Motoring, Motor-East, Performance Premium Selection, Sime Darby Auto Selection, SG Car Choice, Supreme Cars, SWheels Auto
Accessories Autobacs, Hyper Tyre, Mobot, Motherswork, Sgcarmart, Spark, SPC, Stamford Tyres, Universal
Hall 4
Car brands Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, BYD, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Lexus, Mazda, MG, Peugeot, Polestar, Skoda, Suzuki, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo
Cars@Expo 2023 is held from April 15 to 16 at Singapore Expo Halls 3B and 4 from 10am to 8pm. Click here for the floorplan of the show. Read more about the latest cars and special deals at the show here.