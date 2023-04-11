Cars@Expo returns with more automakers and exclusive deals

Going by the statistics of Cars@Expo in August 2022, the automotive show was a mega hit.

In the first show since the relaxation of safe distancing measures, some 120,000 visitors thronged the halls of the Singapore Expo in search of exclusive deals, and a total of 520 vehicles, worth $92 million, were sold over the two-day event.

It showed Singaporeans’ healthy appetite and love for cars, explaining why SPH Media will bring Cars@Expo back once more, to the Singapore Expo Halls 3B and 4, on April 15 and 16.

Living up to its branding as the biggest car show in Singapore, it will feature 34 exhibitors, which include car brands, new and pre-owned dealers, and retailers of automotive accessories, across 29 booths all under one roof.