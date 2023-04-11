How do you choose the petrol type for your car?

What do the numbers on fuel pumps at petrol stations mean?
In Singapore, aside from diesel, there are typically three types of fuel: 92-octane, 95-octane, and 98-octane.
The numbers refer to the petrol’s octane ratings, which refer to the quality or performance of the fuel. The higher the number, the better the fuel burns within the engine of a vehicle. Higher-performance vehicles require fuels with a higher octane rating
What type of petrol should I use?
It is advisable to check the vehicle’s fuel requirements before making a choice. While choosing higher-grade petrol is not an issue for a car, it is only recommended for high-performance engines. Pumping premium-grade petrol does not equate to achieving the “best performance” out of your car.
How safe is it to mix petrol brands?
A commercially available gasoline that passes industry standards works for almost any petrol-powered vehicle. According to Cars@Expo 2023’s official fuel and lubricant partner SPC, its Levo petrol range is compatible with other brands. However, it recommends motorists to “use SPC Levo petrol exclusively in order to enjoy the full benefits of its most advanced cleaning and friction-reduction additive technologies”.
What are some ways to save on fuel consumption?
Drive intelligently with your eyes scanning the road ahead. If you need to decelerate soon, lift your foot off the pedal and slow the car down naturally. Another way is to minimise using the brakes – within safe limits – and avoid coming to a full stop. Use your coasting function more regularly – it allows you to avoid braking and re-accelerating, which are efficiency’s worst enemies. And always make sure your car is serviced regularly at a proper workshop – established players include Autobacs, Spark Car Care and Stamford Tyres, all of which will be exhibiting at Cars@Expo 2023.
