Clean driving: 6 electric vehicles to kick-start your green mobility journey

Singapore has been actively promoting electric vehicles (EVs) as a sustainable mode of transportation.

The Government has been offering various incentives to encourage the adoption of EVs and has set a target to phase out all petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles by 2040.

To this end, the EV landscape in Singapore has room to rapidly evolve and become more accessible and convenient for all residents, including those living in Housing Board (HDB) flats.

One of the biggest barriers to owning and driving an EV in Singapore has been the limited availability of charging infrastructure. However, more public charging stations are currently being installed across the island with some 2,000 EV charging points ready for use in more than 700 HDB carparks by the end of the year.

In addition to public charging stations, the government has also introduced several incentives to entice would-be EV owners. For instance, until the end of 2023, newly registered electric cars will receive a 45 per cent rebate off the Additional Registration Fee (ARF), capped at $20,000.

Rebates for vehicles in both Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES) Bands A1 and A2 – the top two cleanest bands – will be increased by $5,000. VES is the system that grants rebates or imposes surcharges based on how clean a vehicle’s emissions are.

This means a car in Band A1 now attracts a total of $25,000 in rebates, and for Band A2, $15,000 in rebates.

To kickstart your green motoring journey, first check out the EVs which will be showcased at Cars@Expo 2023.

MG4 EV