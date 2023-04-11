Clean driving: 6 electric vehicles to kick-start your green mobility journey

Singapore has been actively promoting electric vehicles (EVs) as a sustainable mode of transportation.
The Government has been offering various incentives to encourage the adoption of EVs and has set a target to phase out all petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles by 2040.
To this end, the EV landscape in Singapore has room to rapidly evolve and become more accessible and convenient for all residents, including those living in Housing Board (HDB) flats.
One of the biggest barriers to owning and driving an EV in Singapore has been the limited availability of charging infrastructure. However, more public charging stations are currently being installed across the island with some 2,000 EV charging points ready for use in more than 700 HDB carparks by the end of the year.
In addition to public charging stations, the government has also introduced several incentives to entice would-be EV owners. For instance, until the end of 2023, newly registered electric cars will receive a 45 per cent rebate off the Additional Registration Fee (ARF), capped at $20,000.
Rebates for vehicles in both Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES) Bands A1 and A2 – the top two cleanest bands – will be increased by $5,000. VES is the system that grants rebates or imposes surcharges based on how clean a vehicle’s emissions are.
This means a car in Band A1 now attracts a total of $25,000 in rebates, and for Band A2, $15,000 in rebates.
To kickstart your green motoring journey, first check out the EVs which will be showcased at Cars@Expo 2023.
MG4 EV
MG4 EV’s design is a step up from what has come before from the British brand, with slim headlights tucked into a shark-like front end and an attractive body.
Inside, the sleek and futuristic cabin sports a rotary shift knob, USB ports for charging your phone and plenty of space for you and your passengers.
Beauty is not just skin deep, however, as the MG4 EV can fast charge to 80 per cent in 35 minutes on a 150kW rapid charger, offers great driving fun with 250Nm of torque, and has a range of up to 450km range (WLTP).
A standardised metric used to test electric vehicles, the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) measures the range of a car travelling at an average speed of 48kmh in summer temperatures for a full charge from zero per cent.
Keen drivers will appreciate its tactile steering which transmits just enough feel of the road surface.
It also comes with MG Pilot, the marque’s proprietary suite of advanced driver assistance systems, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger and an eight-year battery warranty for peace of mind.
BYD Atto 3 100kW
This EV is no stranger with many plying on Singapore’s roads clad in attractive, trendy colours.
For first-time car owners and smaller families keen on exploring what a well-sorted EV can offer, the BYD Atto 3 is the perfect choice to kickstart your sustainable motoring journey.
With a range of 565km (WLTP city) from a 60.5kWh BYD Blade battery, it banishes any worry of range anxiety. The WLTP city range is an estimate of the distance expected to cover in urban driving, where speeds are lower and energy demands are less intensive
With a healthy range available, the Atto 3 lets you focus on what it can offer, including a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats, 31-colour ambient lighting with music sync, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto displayed through a 12.8-inch rotating infotainment display!
With compact dimensions, zippy acceleration from a permanent magnet synchronous motor and a host of safety features, there is little else to nitpick in the value-packed BYD Atto 3.
Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric
If you’re keen on a compact and contemporary electric sports utility vehicle, then the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric should be on your list.
It is simple and elegant – simply drive away and enjoy the comfort of one pedal drive and smooth acceleration – with zero tailpipe emissions.
The XC40 Recharge is also your choice to a more sustainable motoring future: Its interior is completely leather-free, with Volvo’s suede-like Microtech synthetic fabric taking its place.
The focus on the future is also reflected in the infotainment, which has Google built in. That means you get Google Maps, Google Play and even Google Assistant.
You can control the infotainment just with your voice, meaning you keep your eyes on the road instead of on the screen.
As with all Volvos, you get safety features aplenty such as a protective body structure, lane keep assist, blind spot information system, and cross-traffic alert with autobrake.
Seasoned drivers, meanwhile, will appreciate the 231hp of power and 330Nm of torque on tap that gets the XC40 Recharge from zero to 100kmh in a sprightly 7.4 seconds, and the WLTP range of up to 425km too.
Peugeot e-2008 GT
French marque Peugeot continues its futuristic and eclectic styling in the e-2008 GT, a charming, approachable, easy-to-drive electric crossover with a quiet cabin.
That tranquility offers you a chance to explore the myriad of technology within, including the Peugeot 3D i-Cockpit with its intuitive ergonomics, compact steering wheel, 10-inch colour touchscreen (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) and configurable 3D dashboard that displays all the information you need.
Important details such as speed and safety alerts are displayed hologram-style to grab the driver’s attention quicker.
A wide sunroof also lets in plentiful sunlight into the passenger compartment, conveying a sense of freedom.
You also get a generous boot with low load sill and interior space that has been maximised for comfort and storage.
The car is powered by a 130hp electric motor with 260Nm of torque, and boasts a fast charging rate of zero to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes on a 100kW DC charger.
Polestar 2
The sleek Polestar 2 is firmly set in the future with performance that excites and design that impresses.
This EV possesses 408hp of power and 660Nm of torque, enough to rocket the handsome, low-slung Swedish creation to 100kmh in 4.7 seconds.
It brakes well too, with a set of golden Brembo calipers providing stopping power.
Inside, the Polestar 2’s sensible interior keeps your eyes on the road with a thoughtful layout that will brook no distractions.
The Polestar 2 is also the first car in the world with the Google-developed Android-powered operating system built in, making your life on the road easier and more intuitive.
Featuring Google Automotive Services, you can ask for directions or the most efficient route, and with voice commands, you will never need to take your hands off the wheel.
Hyundai Ioniq 5
One look at the Hyundai Ioniq 5, and you know it’s not any ordinary EV. The Korean marque’s first all-electric model from ground up, it looks futuristic, classy and suave with sharp creases and retro-inspired lights all around.
It is built on the dedicated Electric Global Modular Platform, which means engineers were free to maximise the space inside from the get-go. The result is a spacious, well-appointed EV with thoughtful interior design.
“Zero-gravity seats” – the front ones can even be shifted back and forth electronically – make for optimum recline of seats for a restful in-vehicle experience, while the universal island in the middle of the seats can be moved back for the passengers at the back to access it.
Another cool feature of the Ioniq 5 is its vehicle-to-load charging technology, which enables drivers to use the car’s battery to power or charge electronic devices on the go. Imagine the car to be a huge power bank.
The charging capability of the Ioniq 5 is hugely impressive: Ultra-fast charging (on 350kW DC) charges it from zero to 80 per cent in an unbelievable 18 minutes. And it only takes 5 minutes to reach 100km of range.
The icing on the cake? National pride as you can proudly say that you have bought the first EV to be made in Singapore.
Cars@Expo 2023 is held from Apr 15 to 16 at Singapore Expo Halls 3B and 4 from 10am to 8pm. Click here for the floorplan of the show. Read more about the latest cars and special deals at the show here.