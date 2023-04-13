Rattling engine, gearbox failure, catalytic converter replacement: Common problems drivers face

Q: When my car has been left inactive for a while recently, its engine rattles for a while upon starting it up. It’s seven years old and maintained regularly. The staff from my regular workshop suggested that the engine would need an overhaul. What is your advice?

A: Rattling when starting a cold engine is a result of insufficient oil layer remaining on the engine parts or poor oil flow. Low oil flow will usually show up as an oil pressure warning in the car. The fact that the rattling occurs only when the engine is cold suggests the former.

When you park overnight, the oil that is pumped around the engine drips down and settles in the sump – the lowest point in the engine’s oil-circulating system. Quality engine lubricants are formulated so that a thin film of oil always remains between moving parts to prevent total “drying out”. Hence, there should be sufficient lubrication to prevent any noise when you start.

Usually, the source of the rattling is the timing chain that does not get enough lubrication. A similar rattling noise is not audible with timing belts, but the condition could still exist. Once the engine is running and the pump working normally, the situation stabilises.

As you have not observed any other symptoms and your warmed-up car runs smoothly, it is highly likely that the condition is a result of poor-quality lubricant. Check what engine oil was used during the last servicing. Ensure it complies with the car manufacturer’s recommendations.

Going by the symptoms you described, an engine overhaul is not necessary.

Q: Lately, I have noticed that the automatic transmission of my 15-year-old car takes longer to shift up to final drive. Sometimes, the gearbox seems slow to engage when I shift to D. Are these early signs of gearbox failure?

A: A car’s automatic transmission is a sophisticated piece of equipment. Components include a torque converter – operating in a fluid-filled encasement – with a series of hydraulically actuated clutches and brakes.

In any hydraulic system, the quality of the oil is critical for efficient, swift and reliable operation.