Good balance: Choice rides that blend performance with functionality

When purchasing a car, is performance the sole determinant for your choice? Or do practical concerns, such as its ability to carry passengers or items, weigh heavier in your consideration process?
These days, cars have evolved so much that the definitive lines between modern car types have blurred.
Today’s multi-faceted machines blend good looks and driving pleasure with functionality to suit most lifestyles, and you’ll be able to get up close to some of these rides at Cars@Expo 2023.
Sheer driving pleasure
Just as a sharp, tailored suit never goes out of style, the BMW 5 Series executive sedan cuts a timeless figure on the roads.
In this latest M Sport Edition, the sporty M Aerodynamic Bodykit with M Sport front and rear apron accentuates its presence with greater athleticism and purpose.
Keen drivers will delight in its drivability. With a 2-litre turbocharged engine offering 184hp of power with 290Nm of torque on tap, and a near 50-50 weight distribution, expect no less than a balanced, engaging driving experience similar to that in a sports car.
Requiring just 6.1 litres of petrol for 100km of this performance ensures that the car would not come with too much thirst.
From a digital key for the Apple iPhone that gives car access through an app, to the BMW Live Cockpit Professional, the marque’s digital gauge system on a 12.3-inch control display, drivers will have all the information they need as well as wireless smartphone connectivity. On the move, functions such as the Parking Assistant and BMW Driving Assistant round off the complete driving experience.
A head-turning drive
Why settle for regular when you can show off your sense of style in the sleek Audi A5 Sportback 2.0 TFSI S tronic? It is just as practical as any sedan in the market, but with a rakish sloping roofline that thrills the senses with the promise of pace and grace.
Beyond the sporty intensity of those wide air inlets, chrome accents, mid-heavy sills and pronounced haunches, the A5 Sportback boasts a mild-hybrid 2-litre TFSI engine with 12V electric motor for a 110kW and 270Nm of torque powering a drive that is buttery-smooth and efficient.
Drive as enthusiastically as you will, or as efficiently as you wish – either way there is enough zip for speed. You can also go easy on fuel by shutting off the engine when decelerating or coasting to offer a fuel return of 6.4 litre for every 100km.
The A5 Sportback also makes a strong case for practicality with space in the back for passengers and a large enough boot for everything from the week’s shopping to luggage and even golf bags.
And while you’re on the go, there is the Park Assist function with 360-degree cameras for visibility, and all your essential drive information with the Audi virtual cockpit laid out clearly.
Mark of the future
If car choices reflect character, the Volvo C40 Recharge will be that of a progressive champion of sustainability.
Evident from its raised stature and sloping roofline, Volvo’s fully electric C40 Recharge appeals to a wide spectrum of audiences. For a start, it is a fully electric crossover, which means versatility for pursuits on paved roads and slightly bumpier ones.
It has also got an eye-watering 408hp in power and 660Nm of torque to warp you from zero to 100kmh in a dizzying 4.7 seconds.
Best of all, with up to 450km of range when fully charged, and the ability to juice it back up from 10 to 80 per cent in approximately 28 minutes, there would not be minimal range anxiety.
In the spirit of sustainability, leather is not found anywhere in the car. In its place is Microtech, a blend of synthetic and coarse textile.
On the tech side of things, the car operates around a Google system that has a hands-free Google Assistant to help you with everything from navigation to replying to messages.
The system will also be automatically updated so that the Google Maps navigation system always shows current traffic information, and even indicates whether your regular charging point is available or not.
Bold and beautiful
Few brands epitomise adventuring as well as Jeep, and its Grand Cherokee Limited is as capable as it is distinguished.
Drivers seeking the freedom to go anywhere and on all terrains will find satisfaction in the car’s Selec-Terrain drive system and Quadra-Trac l 4WD System, which are designed to adjust the vehicle to provide the best on-road and off-road performance.
With power delivery from its 2-litre turbocharged 268hp engine as well as 400Nm of torque, one can expect the car to handle the unexpected while enjoying the ride in its luxurious and technologically advanced cabin. The car comes with a Head Up Display, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 10.25-inch fully digital cluster.
Within the Grand Cherokee Limited 2-Row’s muscular form is a pampering spacious interior headlined by a dual-pane panoramic roof.
As passengers kick back and soak in the experience, drivers will find driving particularly enjoyable with a host of safety and security conveniences such as Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Active Lane Management, as well as a 360 Surround View Camera for easier parking.
City slicker
If you had one single choice for a ride with striking good looks and ample space for the family’s needs as well as fuel efficiency, look no further than the all-new Lexus RX350h.
It is hard to look away from just how sharp this car looks with its dynamic spindle front grille that headlines its design. When you shift your gaze past that, you would notice just how spacious the car is with ample room in the back for passengers and some 612 litres of real estate in the boot.
Most impressive is the car’s frugal fuel consumption of 17.8km per litre despite having a healthy 183kW of power with 239Nm of torque available from a self-charging full-hybrid drivetrain featuring a 2.5-litre turbocharged engine and an electric motor.
Thanks to the brilliant engineering around its chassis, drivers will also notice a greater amount of engagement behind the wheel with better responsiveness and precision while negotiating corners and tight spaces.
There are also features such as a Panoramic View Monitor with a choice of three visual options on top of a 360-degree perspective, as well as Lexus Teammate for that extra bit of support in tight parking spaces.
A neat package
There are few options that offer this much bang for buck in a smart-looking compact package loaded with big-car functionality to delight everyone.
The features in the Skoda Octavia are found in models traditionally higher up the price segment. These include an electric tailgate with a virtual pedal so you can “kick” to access a cavernous 600-litre boot, a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, a wireless Smartlink system that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as customisable ambient lights.
It now also packs 81kW of power and 200Nm of torque in a mild-hybrid powertrain that pairs a sprightly 1.0-litre turbocharged engine with a 48V lithium-ion battery and a combined belt-driven starter-alternator for a smoother and more economical drive.
With intelligent features that shut off the engine while coasting and decelerating, it can achieve a fuel return of 23.3km for every litre.
Zest for life
With a funky, yet practical, exterior design available in a myriad of bright colours, anyone looking for a car that loves living life to the fullest will fall head over heels for the Volkswagen T-Cross.
Being compact makes it easy to handle, yet it still feels spacious. Practical appeal comes from multiple adjustment options for extra passenger room, and up to 455 litres of space in the boot (with rear benches pushed forward by 140mm) for golf bags, shopping or even luggage.
All the necessary driving information can be found on the Active Info Display high-resolution digital cockpit. Additional conveniences include wireless smartphone charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity for your smartphone.
Expect no less than a nippy drive from a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine that puts out 85kW of power with 200Nm of torque and covers a healthy 18.5km for every litre.
Other useful features include Park Assist, Volkswagen's semi-automated parking assistance feature to easily manoeuvre in and out of tight parking spaces, dual-zone air conditioning and an allergen filter that keeps the air clean and fresh in the car.
Hits all the right spots
Anyone looking for a nice car that will do it all with neither fuss nor unnecessary attention will give the MG HS Executive sport utility vehicle (SUV) two thumbs up.
The genuinely practical appeal of the largest SUV in MG’s stable makes it the ideal choice for family chauffeur duties, commuting between places or hauling groceries and gear around.
Its appealing aesthetics is complemented by a well-finished interior that features fine touches such as adjustable rear seats, arm rests and even cup holders for that post-lunch caffeine fix.
Having said that, being family-oriented does not compromise on the drive quality – the 1.5-litre turbocharged engine doles out 119kW of power with 250Nm of torque moving through the gears with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
The car may have an enthusiastic drive, but it is still economical with a fuel consumption figure of 6.9 litres for every 100km.
