Good balance: Choice rides that blend performance with functionality

Why settle for regular when you can show off your sense of style in the sleek Audi A5 Sportback 2.0 TFSI S tronic? It is just as practical as any sedan in the market, but with a rakish sloping roofline that thrills the senses with the promise of pace and grace.

Beyond the sporty intensity of those wide air inlets, chrome accents, mid-heavy sills and pronounced haunches, the A5 Sportback boasts a mild-hybrid 2-litre TFSI engine with 12V electric motor for a 110kW and 270Nm of torque powering a drive that is buttery-smooth and efficient.

Drive as enthusiastically as you will, or as efficiently as you wish – either way there is enough zip for speed. You can also go easy on fuel by shutting off the engine when decelerating or coasting to offer a fuel return of 6.4 litre for every 100km.

The A5 Sportback also makes a strong case for practicality with space in the back for passengers and a large enough boot for everything from the week’s shopping to luggage and even golf bags.

And while you’re on the go, there is the Park Assist function with 360-degree cameras for visibility, and all your essential drive information with the Audi virtual cockpit laid out clearly.

