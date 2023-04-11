Meeting the needs of bigger families: These rides are spacious enough to seat many

At the many crossroads in life, priorities change. Perhaps your brood is growing up fast. Or maybe your parents would now prefer to be chauffeured around, and you’ve just been appointed the family driver.

At this point, you realise your transport options are best fulfilled by a car.

Just ask Mr Jon Ding. He traded in his Japanese sports utility vehicle (SUV) for the new Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid last December because it met his family’s requirements and matched his budget.