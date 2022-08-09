Space, comfort and versatility: Why many are SUV converts

A Mercedes-Benz enthusiast, Dr Chong Kiang drove a C-Class Coupé and an A180 before switching to the new GLB 180 sports utility vehicle (SUV) recently. While the 40-year-old was happy with his previous rides, he decided to plump for the stylish SUV when his wife was expecting their first child about a year ago.

“The extra space and the 5+2 seating configuration would come in handy for the next few years,” says the medical doctor, who gives his nod of approval for the car’s “pretty commanding stance”.

