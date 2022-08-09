Space, comfort and versatility: Why many are SUV converts

A Mercedes-Benz enthusiast, Dr Chong Kiang drove a C-Class Coupé and an A180 before switching to the new GLB 180 sports utility vehicle (SUV) recently. While the 40-year-old was happy with his previous rides, he decided to plump for the stylish SUV when his wife was expecting their first child about a year ago.
“The extra space and the 5+2 seating configuration would come in handy for the next few years,” says the medical doctor, who gives his nod of approval for the car’s “pretty commanding stance”.
“The GLB 180 is not only a handsome vehicle, it is also very practical – its higher position provides a better vantage point on the move. It is also ergonomically more practical to put my child into the car seat and load bigger objects like the stroller into the trunk.”
In his opinion, the German marque has also done a good job in fusing practicality and aesthetics with performance.
“In town, the car handles surprisingly easily with light throttle response and sharp steering, making it easy to manoeuvre in traffic and into parking spaces.
“Over longer distances, the car feels very planted and cruises comfortably at speed. Even overtaking manoeuvres is easy, providing me with a confident and relaxing drive,” says Dr Chong.
He is one of the many drivers who are sold on the pragmatism and beauty of
SUVs. This burgeoning group of motorists has also powered the popularity of the car type as the SUV consistently gains market share worldwide – one ride at a time.
Characterised by a higher ride height (which makes entry and exit easier), larger body style (more space) and rear-opening tailgate (easier to load and unload cargo), SUVs are the go-to vehicle type for those who need and like space.
Popular now and more
According to data from the International Energy Agency, as the world economy begins to rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic, car sales have similarly shot up too, growing by 4 per cent in 2021.
The same set of data shows that global SUV sales have proven resilient throughout the pandemic too, growing by over 10 per cent between 2020 and 2021. And its popularity doesn’t seem to be stopping soon.
According to research firm TechNavio, the global SUV market is set to grow annually at 7 per cent, fuelled by ever‑increasing consumer demands for safety and comfort. By 2029, the global market for SUVs is expected to be worth some US$105 billion ($146 billion).
Closer to home, the number of SUVs has also swelled on Singapore roads. The year 2021 was the first time when SUV registrations accounted for 36.8 per cent of all car registrations, leading all the other vehicle types.
At Cars@Expo 2022, a large range of SUVs to suit every budget and need will be on display too.
The younger, stylish crowd will be attracted to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLB 180, Jaguar F-Pace and Volkswagen T-Cross R Line, while those looking for something unique yet practical could take fancy to the Mazda CX-5, Peugeot 5008 or Skoda Kodiaq.
Read on to find out more about these outstanding rides that will capture your attention at Cars@Expo 2022.
MG HS
The MG HS Petrol Turbo SUV does not skimp on features or motive power.
It gets a panoramic sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sports seats and even has a sports mode. Not sporty enough for you? Maybe the sprightly turbocharged 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine with 119kW of power and 250Nm of torque will change your mind.
It is equipped with a quick seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox for seamless shifting and power delivery, which returns respectable fuel economy of 14.7km for every litre.
Versatility is also a strong suit of the MG HS, with boot space rising from 463 litres to 1,287 litres with all seats down.
Suitable for: Young executives looking for a fashionable and chic SUV with practicality and ample power.
Peugeot 5008
The only seven-seater SUV in the Cat A COE category, the Peugeot 5008 makes a great value proposition indeed.
It is quite unlike anything else on the road with the Peugeot i-Cockpit (displayed via a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel) giving the driver all the information needed, while the frameless grille and new LED head- and taillights give it strong road presence.
It also gets LED ambient lighting and a smooth-shifting eight-speed gearbox. Powered by a 1.2-litre, turbocharged three-cylinder engine, it generates up to 96kW of power and 230Nm of torque.
Even as a seven-seater, the 5008 still returns superb fuel economy of 19.2km for every litre.
And with a cargo capacity of 780 litres, it’s more than capable of accommodating even the largest of shopping trips.
Suitable for: Multi‑generational or large families.
Mercedes-Benz GLB 180
A refined and spacious cruiser, the Mercedes-Benz GLB 180 comes with a turbocharged 1.4-litre four-cylinder engine developing a healthy 100kW of power and 250Nm of torque.
It comes with a quick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, which ensures seamless power delivery from the engine to the wheels.
Need more space? Fold the seats down, and the boot space goes from 560 litres to a cavernous 1,755 litres.
The Active Brake Assist system prevents rear-end collisions with the car in front, and be reassured that you will be taken care of by authorised dealer Cycle & Carriage’s generous 10-year engine warranty.
Suitable for: Families wanting to travel in style and comfort, and who need the space to transport seven in luxurious settings.
Jaguar F-Pace
Sporting several new elements inside out, the Jaguar F-Pace is quite like what it is marketed to be – the ultimate practical luxury sports car.
Its silhouette has been tweaked to become even sleeker than before, with its new bonnet design; larger grille with diamond detailing inspired by the Jaguar heritage logo; as well as upper and lower bumpers with redesigned air intakes and dark mesh details.
All these add up to give the SUV a stronger and more imposing presence on the road.
Anchoring its interior is the new centrally-mounted 11.4-inch HD touchscreen, which operates the Pivi Pro infotainment system. Ninety per cent of the common tasks required by the driver can be completed within two taps from the home screen, thus increasing safety and convenience.
Not only is the car a handsome machine, it is quite a powerful beast, producing 120kW of power and 380Nm of torque through an automatic eight-speed transmission gearbox.
Suitable for: Young and stylish families who regard luxury and comfort as priorities.
Citroen C5 Aircross
The Citroen C5 Aircross is powered by a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbocharged engine developing a healthy 96kW and 230Nm of torque.
It’s coupled to a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifts, letting you take full control of gear changes.
It returns a frugal 4.9 litres for every 100km in fuel economy, keeping your fuel bills low but fun quotient high!
Progressive Hydraulic Cushions also means the C5 Aircross comes with the excellent ride quality that Citroens are known for.
Its boot space is a plus too. It varies from 580 litres to 1,630 litres when the rear seats are down.
Suitable for: Perfect for those who desire a mid-sized European SUV and need to carry sporting or bulky equipment.
BMW 218i Active Tourer
With a peppy 1.5-litre BMW TwinPower Turbo 3-cylinder engine beating at its heart, the BMW 218i Active Tourer is ready to accompany you on your next adventure.
With 100kW of power and 230Nm of torque powering the front wheels through a seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch gearbox, it’s quick on its feet.
It has the sleek looks to match too, with slim twin headlights and adaptive LED technology.
The fun continues inside the roomy interior, with a curved display housing BMW Live Cockpit Plus, consisting of a high-resolution 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.7-inch touchscreen with BMW’s latest Operating System 8.0, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
All of these are mounted on the eye-catching floating centre console with a minimalist gear shifter, adding to the uncluttered feel in the cockpit.
Suitable for: Young families or couples who want a chic and sleek SUV to match their active lifestyles.
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
The shapely Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is an unmistakable sight on the road.
With a 1.5-litre turbocharged four‑cylinder engine with electronic fuel injection providing 120kW of power and 250Nm of torque, you’ll have plenty of power for you and your family’s daily commute.
That aside, you get a Multi Around Monitor for a bird’s eye view for precision parking, a spacious interior, reclining rear seats, and seven SRS airbags for a complete peace of mind on the road.
If you’re the outdoorsy type, the 405-litre cargo compartment can accommodate up to four nine-inch golf bags, and you can simply fold down the rear seats for more room.
Suitable for: Style-loving couples, or young families who want a sharply designed SUV.
Skoda Kodiaq
Fresh from a recent facelift, the Skoda Kodiaq is now fitted with full LED Matrix headlights, dynamic LED indicators and revamped front as well as rear styling and enhanced ambient lighting.
True to Skoda’s Simply Clever philosophy – its concept of incorporating smart solutions into its creations – the Kodiaq gets door edge protectors that appear when you open the door, a virtual pedal, panoramic sunroof, and even umbrellas stored in a special slot in the door so that you don’t drip rainwater all over the interior.
It is powered by a 1.5-litre (2.0-litre available too), four-cylinder engine that develops 110kW of power and 250Nm of torque, along with fuel economy of 16.1km for every litre.
Its boot capacity of 270 litres expands to a cavernous 2,005 litres with seats folded.
Suitable for: Families who want a practical seven-seater.
Volkswagen T-Cross R Line
The youthful-looking Volkswagen T-Cross R Line is probably one of the funkiest SUVs on the road right now, coming with sporty wheels and eye‑catching colours.
With R-Line design treatment, dynamic handling character, an Active Info Display high-resolution digital cockpit and Volkswagen’s Park Assist system, you won’t lack for much in the T-Cross R Line.
Powered by a 1-litre, three‑cylinder turbocharged engine, it develops 85kW of power and 200Nm of torque. The result of that is frugality at 18.5km for each litre and an equally peppy sprint to 100kmh in just 10.2 seconds.
The T-Cross R Line comes with LED headlamps with separate LED daytime running lights too, giving it a unique style.
And if you need a bit of help with parking, the Park Assist system takes the guesswork out of tight spaces and expertly manoeuvres you into place.
Suitable for: Young families in need of a stylish and compact SUV.
Land Rover Discovery Sport
One of the most rugged and off‑road-capable vehicles in the market, the Land Rover Discovery Sport is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine with 147kW and 320Nm of torque.
It gets a nine-speed transmission and sprints to 100kmh in 9.2 seconds. It also seats seven, letting you bring the family along for all the fun in the sun.
The Discovery Sport also comes with the clever Terrain Response 2 system that improves vehicle composure over different terrain types.
To reduce your fuel bills, opt for the Discovery Sport variant fitted with a mild hybrid system.
Suitable for: Those who lead an active and fast‑paced lifestyle or enjoy a bit of mud‑plugging.
Mazda CX-5
The Mazda CX-5 is created with the marque’s Kodo styling – its design philosophy that employs Japanese aesthetics – that accentuates its speed and grace.
Underneath the hood is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Skyactiv-G engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. With 121kW of power and 213Nm of torque, the CX-5 gets to 100kmh in 10.3 seconds.
Its elegant interior comes with lots of kit, including Mazda Connect with Wireless CarPlay and wired Android Auto, a Bose Premium Sound System, Active Driving Display and a 360-degree view monitor to help you park more easily in tight spaces.
Suitable for: Families, and those eager to drive one of the most stylish SUVs currently on the market.
