Regular servicing, inflated tyres and picking the right drive: Ways to shave your fuel bill

Coast when clear

Minimise using the brakes – when it is safe to do so – and avoid coming to a full stop.

Coasting is a virtue. Many modern cars – even electric models – come with a coasting function. Make full use of it. Keep to speed limits and do not tailgate. This way, you will be able to avoid braking and re-accelerating, which are efficiency’s worst enemies.

On open highways, cruising at 90kmh in the middle lane is best for economy.

Under pressure

Make sure tyres are properly inflated. Under‑inflation causes higher resistance and thus burns more fuel.

In fact, it is quite safe to inflate 10 to 15 per cent more than what the car manufacturer recommends. The ride comfort may suffer a little, but fuel economy will likely improve.

Good service

Make sure your car is serviced regularly by a proper workshop. A well-maintained vehicle will definitely perform more efficiently than one that is not. Also, ensure wheels are well-aligned. Do not stint on lubricants – you get what you pay for.