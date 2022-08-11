Failing battery and tyre issues: Common wear-and-tear problems motorists face

Q: What are the tell-tale signs of a failing battery? It would be very useful to know, especially as Singaporeans have started driving to Malaysia again.

A: The first bit of information you must have is the age of the battery. Most of them have some form of marking identifying the date of installation in the car.

Generally, lead-acid car batteries will last about three years. Hence, you need not be vigilant till it is more than two years old.

Some batteries come with an indicator that turns from black to red or yellow when the battery condition falls below a certain level.

The first sign of a failing battery is always slow engine cranking when starting. More current is drawn from a 12-volt battery by the starter motor than any other electrical component, except hybrids with lithium‑ion‑powered starter-generators.

There is no way to predict how much longer it will last from the first sign of lethargic cranking, so you should have the battery checked when you detect this symptom.