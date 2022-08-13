From performance tyres to silicon blade wipers: Enhance your drive experience with these accessories

It is really not what you do to your car, but what you do with it and how it makes you feel. Given the amount of investment to buy and maintain a car, it’s natural to pamper it, and add character to your personal ride.

And no, pimping your car does not have to be all about racy modifications to the car’s body kit, engine tuning or loud exhaust kits.

Tweaks to your ride can be subtle and tasteful with comfort, appearance and ease of maintenance in mind.