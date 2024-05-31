Car review: Volkswagen Tiguan packs big-car features in a not-so-big package

SINGAPORE – In 2007, I called the first-generation Volkswagen Tiguan the “bionic Golf”, a reference to how it felt like Volkswagen was transferring its winning ways with its popular hatchback onto the form of a rugged sport utility vehicle (SUV).

That drive in Budapest, Hungary, 14 years ago was also remarkable because it was the first time Volkswagen showcased the feature in which the car could steer itself into a parking space. The driver needed to only juggle the gear selector, accelerator, brake and clutch pedals – hardly a real convenience feature, in other words.