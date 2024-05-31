Car review: Volkswagen Tiguan packs big-car features in a not-so-big package

The Tiguan packs lots of equipment and just enough power to qualify for the cheaper Category A COE. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Lee Nian Tjoe
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
May 31, 2024, 04:29 PM
Published
May 31, 2024, 03:00 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – In 2007, I called the first-generation Volkswagen Tiguan the “bionic Golf”, a reference to how it felt like Volkswagen was transferring its winning ways with its popular hatchback onto the form of a rugged sport utility vehicle (SUV).

That drive in Budapest, Hungary, 14 years ago was also remarkable because it was the first time Volkswagen showcased the feature in which the car could steer itself into a parking space. The driver needed to only juggle the gear selector, accelerator, brake and clutch pedals – hardly a real convenience feature, in other words.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top