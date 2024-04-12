Car review: Urus S poised to improve Lamborghini’s fortunes

Lamborghini Urus S: Looks fiercer, drives fiercer. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Christopher Tan
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
Apr 12, 2024, 02:53 PM
Published
Apr 12, 2024, 02:00 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – The year 2023 was not a particularly good one for Lamborghini. An emission issue rendered its highly popular Urus sport utility vehicle (SUV) unavailable for sale here. This had a huge impact on sales for Lamborghini and, consequently, the overall ultra-luxe market.

For the whole year, only 12 new Lamborghini cars were registered – six by the authorised agent and six by parallel importers. This was half the volume in 2022 and less than one-fifth the sales in 2019, the year the Urus arrived.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top