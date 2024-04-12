Car review: Urus S poised to improve Lamborghini’s fortunes

SINGAPORE – The year 2023 was not a particularly good one for Lamborghini. An emission issue rendered its highly popular Urus sport utility vehicle (SUV) unavailable for sale here. This had a huge impact on sales for Lamborghini and, consequently, the overall ultra-luxe market.

For the whole year, only 12 new Lamborghini cars were registered – six by the authorised agent and six by parallel importers. This was half the volume in 2022 and less than one-fifth the sales in 2019, the year the Urus arrived.