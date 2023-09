SINGAPORE – Imagine a sumo wrestler who walks like a runway model, pampers like a butler and eats like someone half his size.

That sums up the new Toyota Vellfire Hybrid 2.5 – a plus-size multi-seater which exudes grace and precision, has a limousine-like cabin and which consumes just 6.5 litres/100km (which is not far from Toyota’s stated 5.8 litres/100km).