Car review: Toyota’s bZ4X is brilliant Johnny-come-lately

SINGAPORE – When you buy a petrol-powered car, do you ask how far a full tank of fuel will take you? Probably not, because you know refuelling is a non-issue.

Petrol stations are plentiful and conveniently located, and filling up rarely takes more than five minutes.

But with an electric car, range is a major consideration. Because, unlike petrol stations, chargers for electric vehicles (EVs) are not plentiful nor conveniently located (unless you live in a landed home and have your own), and charging time often takes more than an hour, excluding waiting time if the nozzles are occupied.

Toyota’s bZ4X addresses this consideration elegantly. The first mass-produced EV designed from the ground up by the Japanese automotive giant – long accused of being late in the electrification game – offers a real-world range of more than 400km.

You may say that is nothing extraordinary, since several new EVs promise a range of more than 500km.

Here is the thing: The bZ4X has a relatively small battery of 71.4kWh, and if you compare the actual range of cars with batteries of a similar size, the Toyota is among the most efficient.

The test car averages 17.1kWh/100km, which is close to Toyota’s stated 16.9kWh/100km. Based on this, the car should be good for up to 418km on a full charge. This compares well with the Lexus UX300e, a hurried conversion introduced here last year, which had a real-life range of around 310km.

The bZ4X is a noticeably bigger car. At 4,690mm by 1,860mm by 1,650mm tall, it is a bit smaller than the full-sized Toyota Harrier, but its wheelbase of 2,850mm is substantially longer. Like most electric models, it is hefty, tipping the scales at 1,925kg.